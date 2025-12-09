How to watch today's Preston vs Coventry Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Coventry City are desperate to steady the ship after Saturday's humbling loss to Ipswich Town, and the league leaders will hope to bounce straight back when they travel to Deepdale to take on Preston North End on Tuesday night.

Preston, meanwhile, enter the midweek showdown in a confident mood. Paul Heckingbottom's side have taken five points from their last three fixtures, and avoiding defeat here would stretch that unbeaten run to three matches. The Lilywhites have been one of the Championship's surprise packages this season, sitting 5th in the table and just five points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Deepdale has largely been a tough place to visit, with only two clubs escaping with all three points this campaign, but Preston haven’t tasted victory at home since early November, something they'll be determined to put right under the lights.

Coventry arrive still perched at the summit of the Championship despite Saturday’s 3-0 drubbing, which marked only their second defeat of the season. Frank Lampard’s men went five games without losing before the Ipswich setback and still hold a healthy seven-point cushion over second-placed Middlesbrough, though the Sky Blues will be eager to respond quickly to avoid letting the chasing pack close in.

Preston vs Coventry kick-off time

The match will be played at Deepdale on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7:45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Preston team news

Preston have several absentees to contend with, Robbie Brady, Jamal Lewis, Ali McCann, Brad Potts, Lewis Gibson and Milutin Osmajic all remain out of action.

There is cautious optimism around Mads Frokjaer-Jensen, who missed the draw with Wrexham due to a knock but is pushing to be involved on Tuesday.

Odeluga Offiah, Daniel Jebbison and Armstrong are all knocking on the door for a spot in Heckingbottom's starting XI.

Coventry team news

Coventry have their own fitness concerns. Brandon Thomas-Asante is set for six weeks on the sidelines following a hamstring issue suffered in last month's win over Middlesbrough.

Goalkeeper Oliver Dovin is still recovering from a long-term knee injury, while Tatsuhiro Sakamoto remains a major doubt as he works through concussion protocols after missing the last two matches.

Midfield engine Victor Torp sat out the defeat to Ipswich and could be unavailable again for the trip to Preston.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

