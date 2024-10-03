How to watch today's Porto vs Manchester United Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between FC Porto and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will be aiming for their first Europa League victory of the season when they head to Porto this midweek.

The Red Devils have endured their joint-worst start to a Premier League season, accumulating only seven points while suffering three defeats in their first six matches. Their most recent setback came in a dismal three-goal loss to Tottenham.

While United's struggle continues, the hosts have enjoyed a far stronger start to their domestic season, winning six of their first seven Primeira Liga fixtures with an impressive 16-1 goal difference. Their sole loss came in a 2-0 defeat to league leaders and reigning champions Sporting Lisbon at the end of August. Porto will be eager to collect their first points in this season’s revamped Europa League after losing their opener to Bodo/Glimt.

How to watch FC Porto vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League match between FC Porto and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (free-trial), UniMás, TUDN, ViX and CBS Sports Network.

FC Porto vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: Thursday, October 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio do Dragao

The UEFA Europa League match between Porto and Manchester United will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Thursday, October 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Porto team news

Defender Otavio, sidelined for the last three matches with a muscle problem, is a doubt for Porto's upcoming Europa League clash, while Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano are confirmed absentees due to long-term ACL injuries.

However, Porto received a boost last weekend with the return of Fabio Vieira, who is on loan from Arsenal. Vieira came off the bench for the final 20 minutes and may be fit enough to make his first start since rejoining the club over the summer.

Omorodion, who was heavily linked with Chelsea before signing for Porto, netted on his Europa League debut and is expected to lead the attack once again. He could be flanked by wingers Pepe and Galeno in what promises to be an exciting offensive setup.

Porto possible XI: Costa; Mario, Pedro, Perez, Moura; Gonzalez, Varela; Pepe, Sousa, Galeno; Omorodion.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Costa, Ramos, D. Fernandes, Ribeiro, Portugal Defenders: Otavio, Wendell, Mario, M. Fernandes, Bras, Cunha, Pedro Midfielders: Grujic, Eustaquio, V. Sousa, Gonzalez, Varela, Baro, Mora Forwards: Omorodion, Pepe, Galeno, Jamie, Namaso, Navarro, Gul, G. Sousa, Borges

Manchester United team news

As for Manchester United, Leny Yoro (foot) and Luke Shaw (calf) are still out, while Kobbie Mainoo (muscle), Mason Mount (head), Harry Maguire (knock), and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain doubts. Mainoo had to leave the pitch during the first half against Spurs due to his injury.

If Mainoo isn’t cleared to play, either former Porto player Casemiro or Christian Eriksen could fill in alongside Ugarte in the midfield. Bruno Fernandes, despite his red card in the Premier League, is available to continue in his number 10 role.

With United struggling for sharpness in attack, Joshua Zirkzee might lose his starting spot to Rasmus Højlund, while Amad Diallo and Antony are vying for spots on the wings alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Eriksen, Ugarte; Diallo, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/16/09 FC Porto 0-1 Manchester United UEFA Champions League 04/08/09 Manchester United 2-2 FC Porto UEFA Champions League 03/10/04 Manchester United 1-1 FC Porto UEFA Champions League 02/26/04 FC Porto 2-1 Manchester United UEFA Champions League

