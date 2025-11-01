How to watch today's Portland Timbers vs San Diego MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It's make-or-break time for Portland. The Timbers return to Providence Park on Saturday night knowing anything short of victory against San Diego will end their playoff run, as Game 2 of the MLS Best-of-Three series kicks off with the visitors already holding a 1-0 advantage in the matchup.

Game 1 saw the damage done before halftime, and with Portland now desperate to push this series to a decisive third meeting, expect emotions to rise and the intensity to spike as the clock winds down. If the Timbers pull level in the series, Game 3 will shift to Snapdragon Stadium on November 9. And remember—no extra time in this round; if we’re tied after 90 minutes, it’s straight to penalties.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs San Diego FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Portland Timbers vs San Diego FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff Providence Park

The match will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, November 1, with kick-off at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Portland Timbers team news

Portland are still without long-term absentees Felipe Carballo (leg), Jonathan Rodriguez (knee), and Matias Rojas (leg). Their spine, however, remains anchored by Diego Chara, whose defensive instincts and relentless engine will be vital in disrupting the visitors' rhythm and sparking transition play.

Up top, Felipe Mora, who bagged a brace in the Wild Card match, should again spearhead the attack, flanked by Kristoffer Velde and Antony. But the hosts will be forced to cope without defender Jimer Fory, suspended after his red card in Game 1.

San Diego FC team news

San Diego have their own injury list, with Alejandro Alvarado, Oscar Verhoeven, Willy Kumado, and Aiden Harangi all sidelined. However, goalkeeper James Pantemis has been a standout across the postseason, piling up 12 saves between the Wild Card round and Game 1.

Coach Varas may also reintegrate Mexican international Chucky Lozano after resolving internal disciplinary matters, but the attacking spotlight currently sits on Anders Dreyer, the Newcomer of the Year contender who sealed the win last week.

