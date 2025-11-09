How to watch today's Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TheSan Diego Wave FC are headed to the Rose City on Sunday, Nov. 9, where a quarterfinal date with the Portland Thorns awaits at Providence Park in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs.

San Diego punched its postseason ticket by finishing sixth in the regular-season table with 37 points, marking the club's third playoff appearance in four years. As the No. 6 seed, the Wave will make the long trip north to challenge the third-seeded Thorns. These two sides know each other inside and out. They met twice this season and both contests finished level at 1-1.

Since San Diego joined the league, the rivalry has been almost perfectly balanced. In 14 total meetings, each team has claimed five victories, while four clashes have ended without a winner.

There was even a bit of late-season drama on Decision Day. Had San Diego (10-7-9) taken care of business against the Kansas City Current and Portland (11-7-8) slipped up, the Wave would have jumped the Thorns in the standings and claimed the higher seed.

Regardless of how far they go this postseason, goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made it clear that the ambition does not end here. The Wave see this run as part of a larger picture, aiming to stay among the league’s contenders next season and beyond.

Portland Thorns vs San Diego Wave FC kick-off time

The NWSL match between Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave will be played at Providence Park in Orlando, United States.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns team news

Portland's path to victory runs straight through the middle of the pitch. If the Thorns can dictate tempo and possession, they'll be in business. Sam Coffey, Olivia Moultrie and Jessie Fleming have shown they're more than capable of doing just that. All three have played major roles in Portland's late-season surge, and Coffey continues to make her case as one of the league’s elite midfield anchors.

The challenge won't be simple, though. Across from them stands another Midfielder of the Year contender in Kenza Dali, along with the lively and unpredictable Gia Corley. That pairing has the ability to flip momentum in an instant.

Portland does get a lift with Mackenzie Arnold and Kaitlyn Torpey back in the mix. Their availability could prove decisive in a match where every inch in midfield will matter.

San Diego Wave FC team news

San Diego offered another glimpse of what they can be in the opening 45 minutes against Kansas City, jumping ahead early before things unravelled.

The French link-up remains the heartbeat of the attack. Kenza Dali and Delphine Cascarino continue to spark everything positive going forward, and they're the duo most likely to tilt a playoff match on their own. Their ability to keep the ball and dictate play is top-tier. The issue has been what comes next.

Too often this season, the Wave have moved the ball with patience and control only to run out of ideas in the final third. That dry spell over the summer, where San Diego went four matches without finding the net, was the most alarming stretch of their campaign and a reminder of how thin the margin can be when the attack stalls.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

