How to watch today's Portland Thorns vs Gotham NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Portland Thorns and NJ/NY Gotham FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a sluggish start to their NWSL campaign, NJ/NY Gotham FC have found their rhythm, stringing together back-to-back wins in emphatic fashion.

The Bats dispatched the North Carolina Courage 3-1 at home — a result that turned a few heads, given the matchup was billed as a toss-up — before heading west and thrashing Angel City FC 4-0, handing the California side their first loss of the season.

That dominant display in Los Angeles was one to savor, but Gotham won’t have much time to revel in it as their three-game road stretch continues with a midweek showdown at Portland Thorns FC. The Thorns, currently sitting ninth with a 1-2-2 record, are coming off a defeat to Seattle Reign FC and will be eager to bounce back in front of their home crowd.

Recent history favors Gotham. They've dominated this head-to-head in the past two seasons, boasting a 5-1-0 mark against Portland, including back-to-back playoff victories. Combine that with their recent form, and there’s every reason to feel optimistic about their chances.

That said, Gotham entered this road swing with realistic expectations of a 1-1-1 finish. With one win already secured, a hard-fought draw in a tough environment like Providence Park would likely be acceptable, especially if the performance matches the standard set in recent outings.

Still, a third straight victory, particularly one that mirrors their recent attacking flair, would send a strong signal. Should Gotham continue their surge and come away with all three points in Portland, the conversation about the league’s top contenders would have to include them once again.

Portland Thorns vs NJ/NY Gotham FC kick-off time

The match will be played at Providence Park on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Portland Thorns team news

Portland Thorns FC will be without several key players heading into this week's action. Marie Muller, Nicole Payne, and Morgan Weaver are all sidelined with season-ending knee injuries. The club is also without Olivia Wade-Katoa and Sophia Wilson, who remain unavailable while on maternity leave.

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

Gotham FC will be without star forward Midge Purce for the remainder of the season after she underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL. The injury is a significant blow to the club’s attacking depth.

In response to injuries between the posts — with Ryan Campbell sidelined due to a shoulder issue and Shelby Hogan nursing a thumb injury — the club has brought in veteran Michelle Betos and Tyler McCamey as emergency goalkeeper replacements. Betos, who has been serving as the team’s assistant goalkeepers coach, will temporarily shift back into playing duties while on the active roster.

Despite the setbacks, Gotham continues to shine away from home. They're one of just five teams still unbeaten on the road this season, and alongside Washington Spirit, they’re the only two sides in that group to have played three road fixtures. Under Juan Carlos Amorós, Gotham has now gone 10 straight matches without a loss on the road across all competitions, becoming only the third team in NWSL history to hit double digits in that category.

