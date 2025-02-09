How to watch today's Plymouth vs Liverpool FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Plymouth and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool, the Premier League front-runners, head to Home Park on Sunday to take on Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Coming into this fixture, Liverpool are overwhelming favorites, and the expectation is that they should cruise to victory. Under Arne Slot, the Reds have been dominant in domestic cup competitions, having dispatched Accrington, Southampton, West Ham, and Brighton with a combined scoreline of 14-4.

Meanwhile, Plymouth are undergoing a new era under Austrian head coach Miron Muslic, who took charge on January 10. Despite a 5-0 home thrashing at the hands of Burnley, he’s made an impressive impact in his six matches so far, including a 1-0 upset over Brentford in the last round of the FA Cup. He has also overseen a 2-2 draw against promotion-chasing Sunderland and a 2-1 victory over West Brom, another play-off hopeful.

How to watch Plymouth vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Plymouth vs Liverpool kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Home Park

The match will be played at Home Park in Plymouth, England, on Sunday, February 9, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Plymouth team news

For Plymouth, head coach Muslic may stick with the same XI that secured a 2-1 win over West Brom in their last league outing. However, Malachi Boateng, a recent arrival from Hearts, could be handed his first start in midfield. In defense, Maksym Talovierov is expected to keep his place. Up front, Ryan Hardie, who bagged a brace off the bench in the West Brom victory, has likely earned himself a starting spot for this high-profile clash.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool are expected to field a similar lineup to the one that eased past Accrington Stanley in round three, though Slot will have to manage fatigue concerns following Thursday's clash with Spurs.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was absent for that game, and with the rescheduled Merseyside derby on Wednesday, it's unlikely he'll be rushed back for this encounter. Caoimhin Kelleher could get the nod in goal, having featured in previous EFL Cup ties. Conor Bradley, who stole the show midweek, will likely retain his spot in defense, while Jarell Quansah may also come into the backline. If Joe Gomez is unavailable, Wataru Endo might be deployed out of position at center-back, allowing Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate some much-needed rest.

