How to watch today's Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs New York City FC US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two years after stunning a couple of MLS sides en route to the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds are eyeing another cup upset as they welcome New York City FC to Highmark Stadium in the Round of 32.

The Hounds punched their ticket to this stage with a gritty 1-0 road win over MLS Next Pro's Columbus Crew 2 back on April 15. But it’s been tough sledding since then—Pittsburgh has dropped three straight across all competitions, including a pair of USL losses and a Jagermeister Cup setback. Meanwhile, NYCFC heads into Wednesday night's clash riding a modest two-game win streak in league play and returns to Open Cup duty for the first time since last season.

The visitors haven't had the smoothest history in this competition, especially on the road. NYCFC has managed just one away victory in seven previous Open Cup appearances and has twice been bounced by the now-defunct New York Cosmos in clashes against lower-division opposition. Their lone wins in those scenarios came against North Carolina FC (USL) and Rochester NY FC (MLS Next Pro).

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs New York City FC kick-off time

The US Open Cup match between Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and New York City FC will be played at Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

It will kick off at 4:10 pm PT / 7:10 pm ET on Wednesday, May 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC team news

The Hounds are finally seeing some positive news on the injury front. Defender Luke Biasi is back from suspension, while midfielder Robbie Mertz has returned to training following concussion protocol. Bertin Jacquesson and Brigham Larsen have also recently featured after injury layoffs, giving Pittsburgh close to a full deck for the first time in weeks.

Still, the hosts will need to sharpen up in the final third—Jorge Garcia's rocket against Loudoun remains their last goal, and it's been nearly 200 minutes of open-play frustration since. But with the crowd behind them and a bit of history on their side, don't be surprised if the Hounds sniff out another MLS scalp.

New York City FC team news

New York will be without the services of Maxi Moralez, who remains suspended from a red card back in the 2022 derby loss to the Red Bulls. The injury list also includes long-term absentees Jacob Arroyave and Malachi Jones, while fullbacks Kevin O'Toole and Mitja Ilenic missed the weekend win over FC Cincinnati and may not feature midweek either. Head coach Pascal Jansen has kept his cards close to the chest regarding squad rotation for the Cup tie, but wholesale changes are expected.

