How to watch today's Pisa vs Parma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Separated by a single rung on the Serie A ladder, Pisa and Parma go head-to-head on Monday night in a relegation six-pointer at Arena Garibaldi.

Alberto Gilardino's side step back onto the pitch looking to shake off the disappointment of seeing their six-match unbeaten streak snapped, while Parma arrive equally wounded after back-to-back losses in league and cup, first falling to Udinese in Serie A before being dumped out of the Coppa Italia during the week.

Pisa enter the showdown with 10 points on the board and sit 18th in the standings. Their most recent outing saw them undone 2-0 by Inter, and Gilardino's men know they cannot afford to let another week slip by without a response.

Parma sit just one place and one point above them in 17th, having collected 11 points so far. Carlos Cuesta’s troops tasted more frustration last weekend as Bologna edged them 2-1.

Pisa vs Parma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Romeo Anconetani

The Serie A match between Pisa and Parma will be played at Stadio Romeo Anconetani in Pisa, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Monday, December 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pisa team news

Pisa face a mountain of absences. Goalkeeper Adrian Semper remains doubtful with illness, and a long queue of injured teammates, Calvin Stengs (thigh), Mateus Lusuardi (knee), Juan Cuadrado (muscle), Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (shoulder), Isak Vural (knee), Daniel Denoon (ankle) and Tomas Esteves (thigh), leaves Gilardino short of options.

Star striker M'Bala Nzola has three Serie A goals to his name this term but has yet to ripple the net in Tuscany, something he'll be desperate to change under the Monday-night lights.

Parma Calcio 1913 team news

Parma have headaches of their own. Mariano Troilo will serve a suspension after his dismissal in the Udinese loss. Matija Frigan (knee), Alessandro Circati (leg), Zion Suzuki (finger) and Abdoulaye Ndiaye (groin) are all sidelined, while Adrian Benedyczak faces a late fitness call after limping off in the Coppa Italia.

One bright spark for the visitors continues to be Mateo Pellegrino, who leads the club in both league goals and cup goals. With seven strikes across all competitions already, Parma will once again lean heavily on their in-form hitman to add to his tally.

