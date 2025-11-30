How to watch today's Pisa vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

After a bruising week that featured back-to-back defeats, Inter Milan will head to struggling Pisa on Sunday determined to steady the ship and stop the slide.

Under Alberto Gilardino, Pisa opened the campaign in sluggish fashion but slowly found their feet as the weeks went by. That momentum carried into their return from the November international break, where they earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Sassuolo to keep survival hopes trending in the right direction.

Pisa vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Romeo Anconetani

The match between Pisa and Inter will be played at Stadio Romeo Anconetani in Pisa, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Sunday, November 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pisa team news

Pisa, already knocked out of the cup, can channel all their energy into retaining their Serie A status. After opening the scoring against Sassuolo, M'Bala Nzola will chase his first home goal of the season, likely leading the line in their usual 3-4-2-1 shape. Henrik Meister also threw his name into the conversation by scoring off the bench last time out and is pushing for a starting role.

Gilardino must still manage without long-term absentees Calvin Stengs, Tomas Esteves and Mateus Lusuardi, in addition to Inter loanee Ebenezer Akinsanmiro (shoulder) and former Nerazzurri winger Juan Cuadrado (hamstring).

Inter team news

Inter still sit inside the top four heading into this round of fixtures, yet performances have dipped noticeably since the arrival of former Nerazzurri defender Cristian Chivu in the dugout. The latest setback came in the Derby della Madonnina, where they fell 1-0 to AC Milan at San Siro last weekend.

In terms of personnel, Denzel Dumfries remains unavailable because of an ankle injury, joining fellow wing-back Matteo Darmian in the treatment room. The silver lining for Inter is the possible return of veteran engine Henrikh Mkhitaryan. If declared ready, he will compete with Piotr Zielinski and Petar Sucic for a starting shirt, while either Carlos Augusto or Luiz Henrique is expected to slot in on the right to cover for Dumfries.

Up front, Ange-Yoan Bonny and Marcus Thuram are once again in contention to partner Lautaro Martinez, with Italy youngster Francesco Pio Esposito also firmly in the mix. Major rotation is unlikely, with Chivu expected to save experimentation for next week’s Coppa Italia clash against Serie B outfit Venezia.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

PIS Last 2 matches INT 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Pisa 1 - 1 Inter

Inter 7 - 0 Pisa 1 Goals scored 8 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

