How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Supporters’ Shield contenders Philadelphia Union will be looking to get their title charge back on track when they host New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park this weekend in MLS action.

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the Union, who’ve slipped from top spot in both the Eastern Conference and the overall league table. Now sitting third, Jim Curtin’s side have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats, first away to Columbus Crew and then on the road at Nashville SC, ending their 11-match unbeaten streak in the process.

With 40 points from 21 outings (12 wins, 5 draws, 4 defeats), Philly remain just two points off the Shield pace, and a win here could catapult them back to the summit, if other results fall their way.

On the flip side, New York Red Bulls sit seventh in the East with 31 points from 20 games (9 wins, 7 draws, 4 losses). It's been a stop-start campaign for Sandro Schwarz's men, who went into the June international break riding a three-game winning wave. But since the restart, they've hit a rough patch, going four straight without a win and drawing each of their last three, including a 1-1 stalemate at San Jose Earthquakes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

The MLS match between Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

In terms of team news, Philadelphia are likely to remain without Francis Westfield (ankle), Ian Glavinovich (meniscus), and Mikael Uhre (groin). Jesus Bueno is also a doubt as he continues to nurse a hamstring issue.

On the bright side, top scorer Tai Baribo, with 13 goals in just 16 league matches, made his return last week with a late cameo after a three-game layoff due to a calf injury and could be in contention to start.

New York Red Bulls team news

For the visitors, Cameron Harper (knee) and Lewis Morgan (thigh) remain sidelined, while Raheem Edwards misses out through suspension after a late red card last time out.

Captain Emil Forsberg continues to pull the strings in midfield, notching his seventh goal of the season in that San Jose draw and adding to his five assists, cementing his status as the Red Bulls’ go-to creative force.

