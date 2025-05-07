How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs Indy Eleven US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Indy Eleven, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union welcome Indy Eleven to Subaru Park on Wednesday night for a Round of 32 showdown in the U.S. Open Cup, with the hosts riding a wave of momentum from their strong MLS form.

Fresh off a gritty 2-1 away win over CF Montreal, the Union are brimming with confidence. Indiana Vassilev set the tone early with a stunning strike just 90 seconds in, while Mikael Uhre played the hero role off the bench, bagging the late winner with six minutes to go. That result marked a third straight MLS victory for Philadelphia, who now sit second in the Eastern Conference with 22 points, perfect timing as they pivot toward cup competition.

Though it's a quick turnaround from their league duties, the Union are flying high and will be eyeing a smooth transition into Open Cup play, where they'll aim to make a deep run.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Indy Eleven online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the US Open Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Indy Eleven will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Philadelphia Union vs Indy Eleven kick-off time

The US Open Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Indy Eleven will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, May 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

The Union have only one injury-related absentee heading into this mid-week clash, with Ian Glavinovich expected to remain sidelined due to a sore knee.

Indy Eleven team news

For Indy Eleven, the road to Philly comes amid a shaky start to their USL Championship campaign, and they now face an uphill battle against top-flight opposition. Still, they’ll take heart from their 4-0 rout of Forward Madison in the previous round, where three different scorers, including a late double from super-sub Elvis Amoh—helped them cruise through.

