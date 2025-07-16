How to watch today's Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Philadelphia Union and CF Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union have climbed back to the summit of both the Eastern Conference and the MLS Supporters' Shield standings, sitting on 43 points — and they’ll look to tighten their grip at the top when they host struggling CF Montréal on Wednesday night.

Fresh off a statement victory over the 2024 MLS Cup runners-up New York Red Bulls, the Union have regained control in a tight playoff race. With just three points separating first and fifth in the East, this midweek clash could prove crucial in Philly’s quest for silverware.

While the Union have surged, CF Montréal have floundered. The Canadian side sits anchored at the bottom of the table, managing just three wins from 22 matches, with 13 defeats and six draws.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Philadelphia Union vs CF Montreal kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Subaru Park

The MLS match between Philadelphia Union and CF Montreal will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia's injury list includes Jesús Bueno (hamstring), Mikael Uhre (adductor), and Ian Glavinovich (knee), all of whom were sidelined over the weekend. But the Union didn’t miss a beat, with Indiana Vassilev and Bruno Damiani finding the net early against New York, while Andre Blake needed just one save to keep a clean sheet.

CF Montreal team news

As for Montréal, they were without top striker Giacomo Vrioni due to an elbow injury, while Samuel Piette battled through illness and Jalen Neal missed out with an ankle issue. Still, Prince Osei Owusu salvaged a point against Orlando, coolly converting a late penalty — his ninth goal of the season and a bright spark in an otherwise difficult campaign.

