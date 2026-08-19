Major League Soccer - Game Week 20 19 Aug 2026 - 19:30 Subaru Park

Today's game between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF is available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to Major League Soccer. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Philadelphia Union host Inter Miami CF at Subaru Park in Chester in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries genuine Eastern Conference weight. Ryan Richter's side welcome Lionel Messi and company to Pennsylvania on Wednesday, August 19, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30pm ET.

The Union arrive in strong domestic form. After a sluggish start to the 2026 MLS campaign, they have rattled off four consecutive victories, including a 2-3 win away at New York City FC on August 16. The reigning Supporters' Shield holders look like a team that has found its rhythm at exactly the right moment in the season.

Inter Miami, by contrast, arrive carrying the weight of a damaging week. Angel Guillermo Hoyos's side were beaten 4-1 by Nashville SC in their most recent MLS outing, a result that cost them top spot in the Eastern Conference. Messi missed his third straight penalty in that defeat, and questions about the Argentine's form and fitness have followed the club into this fixture.

Miami's Leagues Cup campaign also ended in disappointment. They were eliminated at the group stage after losing 2-3 to Leon, a result that came just days before the Nashville battering. Hoyos has work to do to stabilise a squad that, for all its individual quality, has looked vulnerable as a collective unit.

The stakes at Subaru Park are clear. Philadelphia sit 13th in the Eastern Conference and need points to force their way into the playoff picture. Miami are second and cannot afford to let the gap to Nashville grow any wider. The River End will be in full voice for the biggest home night of the Union's season.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF live, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union are managed by Ryan Richter for this fixture. No probable lineup, injury list, or suspension information has been provided for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Inter Miami CF head coach Angel Guillermo Hoyos has similarly not released a confirmed squad list or projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been provided for the visitors. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Philadelphia Union have recorded three wins and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-3 victory away at New York City FC in MLS on August 16, continuing a run of strong domestic form. Earlier in the sequence, they beat Necaxa 3-1 and Atlanta United 3-2 in MLS, while suffering defeats to Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. The Union scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Inter Miami have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 MLS defeat to Nashville SC on August 15, which followed a 2-3 Leagues Cup loss to Leon that ended their tournament campaign. Miami also lost 1-2 to Monterrey in the Leagues Cup, beat Atletico de San Luis 4-2, and drew 2-2 with Columbus Crew in MLS. The Herons scored nine goals across those five games but conceded ten.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on May 24, 2026, when Inter Miami beat Philadelphia Union 6-4 at home, a result that stands as the highest-scoring encounter between the two sides in the dataset. Before that, the clubs drew 3-3 at Subaru Park on May 24, 2025. Across the last five MLS meetings, Inter Miami have won three and Philadelphia Union have won one, with one draw, and the sides have combined for 21 goals.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Inter Miami CF currently sit second while Philadelphia Union are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: