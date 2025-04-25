How to watch today's Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans PSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the PSL game between the Peshawar Zalmi vs. the Multan Sultans, as well as start time and team news.

Peshawar Zalmi are still in the playoff mix, and they’ll be eyeing Multan Sultans as the perfect opportunity to keep that flame burning.

Multan’s campaign has completely derailed—seven losses in eight games have dumped them to sixth place, with elimination already confirmed. Their latest collapse came against Karachi Kings, where they were bundled out for a paltry 117 and blown away by 87 runs—a defeat that only compounded their downward spiral.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, have found some momentum after a sluggish start. After opening the season with two straight defeats, they’ve now stitched together three wins from their last five, and currently sit fifth in the standings. A recent win over Islamabad United has bolstered their playoff chances, and heading into this clash, they’re widely considered the favourites.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage PSL battle between the Peshawar Zalmi and the Multan Sultans will take place on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT, at Multan International Cricket Stadium in Multan City, Pakistan.

Date Monday, May 5, 2025 Time 11:00 am ET or 8:00 am PT Venue Multan International Cricket Stadium Location Multan City, Pakistan

How to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Peshawar Zalmi Team News

Peshawar's batting, meanwhile, is riding high on recent knocks. Babar Azam, ever the steadying influence, continues to guide the innings. He scored a composed 53 off 49 balls last time out. But it was young Maaz Sadaqat who turned heads with a fearless 55 off 33 deliveries, peppered with four boundaries and three maximums. With Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore offering depth, Zalmi have a top-order that can hurt any bowling attack when it clicks.

Zalmi's bowling unit looked sharper in the last outing. Mohammad Ali impressed with figures of 3 for 26, leading a pace-heavy group featuring Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Mitchell Owen, Ali Raza, and Sufyan Muqeem. Their collective ability to take wickets in clusters has improved, and they’ll need to keep up the pressure against a fragile Multan lineup.

Peshawar Zalmi Probable Playing XI Against Multan Sultans

Babar Azam (captain), Saim Ayub, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Maaz Sadaqat, Mitchell Owen, Alzarri Joseph, Luke Wood, Sufyan Muqeem and Mohammad Ali.

Multan Sultans Team News

Multan will look for one last hurrah, and if anything is to click, it’ll have to start with the bat. Mohammad Rizwan remains their cornerstone, having stacked up 346 runs in eight matches, and he leads the tournament’s run charts for his side. Alongside him, Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Michael Bracewell will need to find form quickly to salvage some pride.

For Multan, Ubaid Shah has been the breakout star with the ball—11 wickets so far for the young pacer. He’s had flashes of brilliance despite the team’s collective struggles. Support will be crucial from Bracewell, Chris Jordan, Curtis Campher, Usama Mir, and David Willey, though none have truly been able to stem the tide when the opposition gets going.

Multan Sultans Probable Playing XI Against Peshawar Zalmi

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Kamran Ghulam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Chris Jordan, David Willey and Ubaid Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Head-to-Head Records

Last 5: Peshawar Zalmi won 4, Multan Sultans won 1; 152.4 Runs per match.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: gentle breeze; clear skies

gentle breeze; clear skies Pitch: Batting-friendly

Multan has proven to be a batter’s paradise in the ongoing PSL, with the average first-innings total hovering around 198 across the last two full games played there.

As for Monday's clash, the skies are expected to stay clear with just a gentle breeze in the air—perfect conditions for a run-fest under the lights.