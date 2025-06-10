How to watch today's Peru vs Ecuador World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Peru and Ecuador, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador are eyeing a much-needed return to winning ways as they hit the road to face Peru in a pivotal Round 16 clash of the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, a fixture that could go a long way in determining their path to the global stage.

Although unbeaten in their last eight outings, La Tri are once again battling familiar demons in attack, having now failed to score in back-to-back matches for the second time during this unbeaten stretch.

Their latest setback came in the form of a cagey 0-0 draw against Brazil, a result that mirrored Peru's own goalless effort in Colombia last time out. Oscar Ibanez's men have also found the net hard to come by, having gone two games without a goal, falling 1-0 to Venezuela before grinding out a hard-earned point against the Colombians.

That stalemate wasn't enough to boost Peru's slim hopes, as they remain rooted in ninth place with just 11 points. Anything short of three points on Monday would virtually end their faint playoff dreams.

How to watch Peru vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), this World Cup Qualifier will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Peru vs Ecuador kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Peru and Ecuador will be played at Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima, Peru.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Peru team news

Despite the attacking issues, Oscar Ibanez has largely stuck with his trusted regulars. With Andre Carrillo sidelined, Edison Flores stepped in during the last international window and is likely to feature again.

The defensive core of Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Renzo Garces, and Marcos Lopez is expected to remain intact in front of stalwart goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, while veteran talisman Paolo Guerrero should continue to lead the frontline.

Ecuador team news

On the Ecuadorian side, manager Sebastian Beccacece has had to get creative in the absence of talismanic striker Enner Valencia, who's still nursing a serious muscle tear suffered with Internacional. The manager opted for a tactical tweak in March, moving to a 4-4-2 with John Yeboah of Venezia stepping up in a two-man forward line, an approach likely to be rolled out again in Lima.

In midfield, Chelsea's Moises Caicedo is set to dictate tempo and break up play, while recently crowned Champions League winner Willian Pacho will be tasked with holding the backline together.

