How to watch today's Peru vs Bolivia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL match between Peru and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Peru have endured a brutal CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying campaign, and as they prepare to welcome Bolivia, they'll be desperate for a change in fortunes. Heading into the 13th round of fixtures, the hosts sit rock bottom, while Bolivia occupy the intercontinental play-off spot.

Peru's struggles have led to a shake-up in the dugout, with Oscar Ibanez stepping in to replace Jorge Fossati. Their biggest Achilles' heel has been an abysmal scoring record, with just three goals in their last 10 outings. Compounding their woes, home advantage has offered little respite, just one victory in six qualifiers on Peruvian soil.

On the other hand, Bolivia have never tasted victory away in Peru, but given their opponent's current turmoil, they'll feel this is a golden opportunity to rewrite history. Their last visit ended in a 3-0 drubbing, though they arrive in much better shape this time around. That said, they are coming off a three-match winless streak, including a fiery 2-2 draw with Paraguay in November, where both teams finished a man down after an ill-tempered contest saw Bolivia surrender their lead twice.

Peru vs Bolivia kick-off time

The match will be played at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in Lima, Peru on Thursday, March 20, with kick-off at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Peru team news

In a bid to turn the tide, Peru have recalled 100-cap veteran Andre Carrillo, who has impressed at Corinthians following a six-year stint in Saudi Arabia. Right-back Luis Advincula is also back in the fold and is set to earn his 125th cap, moving within touching distance of the nation's all-time record. However, Alexander Callens and Wilder Cartagena have been ruled out through injury.

Bolivia team news

For Bolivia, Miguelito remains their key playmaker despite limited minutes at Santos, where his last outing came back in mid-February as a late substitute for Neymar against Agua Santa. However, he has often delivered when donning the national colors. Significant changes have been made up front, with Cesar Menacho, Gabriel Sotomayor, and Enzo Monteiro all missing from the squad. Henry Vaca and Jeyson Chura are also sidelined through injury, paving the way for a fresh wave of talent, including uncapped prospect Diego Arroyo, who is making waves at Shakhtar Donetsk following his move from Bolivar.

