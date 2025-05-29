How to watch today's Penarol vs Velez Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Club Atletico Penarol and Velez Sarsfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With spots in the Copa Libertadores knockout rounds already locked up, Group H leaders Velez Sarsfield and second-placed Penarol will square off in Montevideo on Thursday night, with only top spot left to fight for at the Estadio Campeón del Siglo.

Penarol have hit their stride after a rocky start; they've racked up 10 points from their last four group matches, bouncing back from a pair of early defeats. Their solid run continued over the weekend with a win against Plaza Colonia, extending their unbeaten streak to 11 games across all competitions. The last team to beat them? That would be Velez, a loss they've clearly used as a turning point.

Since then, Velez Sarsfield have struggled for consistency. They crashed out of the Copa Argentina last week with a 2-0 defeat to Lanus, and have won just three of their last eight matches, far from the form that got them here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Club Atletico Penarol vs Velez Sarsfield online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Club Atletico Penarol vs Velez Sarsfield kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Penarol and Velez Sarsfield will be played at Estadio Campeon del Siglo in Penarol, Uruguay, on Thursday, May 29, 2025, with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Club Atletico Penarol team news

Penarol boss Diego Aguirre will have to shuffle the deck a bit. Nahuel Herrera is a doubt after picking up a muscle strain, while Felipe Avenatti (ankle), Tomas Olase, Eduardo Darias, and promising youngster German Barbas (all ligament injuries) remain out. Camilo Mayada is also unavailable as his departure from the club looms.

There is some brighter news, though — young center-back Juan Rodriguez could be fit enough to make the bench, and talisman Leo Fernandez is good to go. The Uruguayan playmaker, who found the net in April's reverse fixture, leads this year's Libertadores with four assists and is one of just four players to reach double-digit assists in the tournament over the past decade.

Velez Sarsfield team news

On the Velez side, the injury list is just as concerning. Highly-rated defender Valentin Gomez is sidelined with an ankle knock, and fellow key man Christian Ordonez, reportedly on Parma's radar, is out with a muscular problem. Braian Romero remains unavailable with a hamstring issue, and both Emanuel Mammana and Michael Santos will also miss the trip. However, right-back Agustin Lagos has been cleared for selection and could feature if needed.

Up front, Maher Carrizo is the man to watch — his four goals have him just one off the tournament's top scorer mark. If Velez are going to snatch top spot, they'll need him firing on all cylinders.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links