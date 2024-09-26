How to watch today's Penarol vs Flamengo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Club Atletico Penarol and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The last semi-finalist for the 2024 Copa Libertadores will be set on Thursday as Penarol host Flamengo for the second leg of their quarter-final clash at Estadio Campeon del Siglo in Montevideo.

A quick early strike last Thursday was enough for the Uruguayan side to secure a 1-0 victory in the first leg at the Maracana, giving them a narrow advantage heading into the return fixture.

The hosts moved closer to securing a spot in the semi-finals with a shock result, silencing the home fans just 13 minutes into the match and claiming their second away victory in this year’s Libertadores.

The visitors' hopes of reaching the semi-finals for the third time in four seasons now hang in the balance, following last week’s loss — their first home defeat of the tournament.

Club Atletico Penarol vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Campeón del Siglo

The match will be played at the Estadio Campeón del Siglo on Thursday, September 26, with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Club Atletico Penarol team news

From their last-16 second-leg loss to The Strongest through to their opening win over Flamengo, Penarol made only one change to their starting lineup, with Jaime Baez coming in for Leo Coelho.

Javier Cabrera netted the decisive goal in the first leg of this clash last Thursday, while Washington Aguerre delivered a stellar performance, making six saves to secure a clean sheet.

Penarol possible XI: Aguerre; Milans, Mendez, Rodriguez, Olivera; Garcia, Darias; Cabrera, L. Fernandez, Ramirez; Silvera

Position Players Goalkeepers: Babi, Silvera, Báez, Avenatti, Batista, González Defenders: Fernández, Ramírez, Sosa, García, Cristóforo, Cabrera, Sequeira, Rossi, Barbas, Darías, Fernandez, Acosta, Guisolfo, Olase Midfielders: Olivera, Mayada, Hernández, Rodríguez, Milans, Coelho, Méndez, Sosa, Gianoli, Herrera Forwards: Aguerre, De Amores, Morgan

Flamengo team news

Flamengo, on the other hand, were without Matias Vina and Luiz Araujo due to knee injuries in last week's match, while Michael and Gabriel Barbosa remain sidelined with thigh problems.

Everton won't feature again this season for Flamengo because of an Achilles injury, and Pedro is also unavailable as he continues to recover from an ACL issue.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Franca, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; Pulgar, De la Cruz; Gerson, De Arrascaeta, Carlinhos; Henrique

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha Defenders: Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Luiz, Cleiton, Wesley Midfielders: Pulgar, Gerson, Arrascaeta, Allan, Hugo, Jesus, E. Araujo Forwards: L. Araujo, Pedro, Carlinhos, Henrique, Barbosa

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/20/24 Flamengo 0-1 Peñarol CONMEBOL Libertadores 05/09/19 Peñarol 0-0 Flamengo CONMEBOL Libertadores 04/04/19 Flamengo 0-1 Peñarol CONMEBOL Libertadores

