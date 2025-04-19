How to watch today's Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as start time and team news.

Match 37 of IPL 2025 promises fireworks as the in-form Punjab Kings welcome Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Sunday.

The Kings have turned heads this season with an impressive campaign, racking up five wins from seven outings to claim second spot on the table with 10 points and a healthy net run rate of 0.308. Riding the wave of back-to-back victories, Shreyas Iyer's side will be keen to sign off this stretch with another win before a five-day break.

RCB, meanwhile, are out for redemption after falling short against Punjab earlier in the season. Under Rajat Patidar's leadership, the team has found success on the road but continues to stumble at home, losing all three matches in Bengaluru while picking up four wins away. Sunday offers a chance to settle the score.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

PBKS vs RCB: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, India.

Date Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Location Mullanpur, India

How to watch PBKS vs RCB online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

PBKS vs RCB Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Punjab Kings Team News

Punjab's resurgence has been a breath of fresh air in a tournament where they've often languished near the bottom. Their recent 5-wicket win over RCB has lifted spirits, and Iyer will be eager to extend the momentum. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have provided solid starts, while Iyer, Josh Inglis, and Nehal Wadhera offer stability through the middle. The lower order, bolstered by Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, and Marco Jansen, brings depth and firepower.

The bowling unit has hit its stride. Arshdeep Singh and Xavier Bartlett will be tasked with early breakthroughs, while Jansen and Yuzvendra Chahal – both in fine form – will aim to control the middle overs. With Harpreet Brar and Stoinis as additional options, Punjab's attack looks well-rounded.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

RCB, however, need a spark after a dismal showing in their last outing – posting just 95 runs in a shortened 14-over clash. With Punjab expected to come out swinging, Patidar will call on his experienced heads to step up. The top order, featuring Virat Kohli and Phillip Salt, must set the tone. Patidar himself, along with Devdutt Padikkal and Liam Livingstone, will need to anchor the innings, while Tim David, Krunal Pandya, and Jitesh Sharma are tasked with finishing strong.

On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal must strike early to keep Punjab’s explosive batting in check. Josh Hazlewood has been reliable and will be key in the middle overs alongside leg-spinner Suyash Sharma. The spin duo of Pandya and Livingstone will need to contain damage against a batting unit that won’t hold back.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Rajat Patidar (c), Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

PBKS vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

RCB and PBKS have locked horns 34 times in IPL history, with the head-to-head record tilting slightly in Punjab's favor. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have claimed victory in 16 of those encounters, Punjab Kings have edged them out on 18 occasions.

PBKS vs RCB pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear

Clear Pitch: Batting-friendly

Skies are expected to remain clear in Chandigarh, setting the stage for a high-scoring contest. The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium has proven to be a paradise for batters, allowing them to play through the line with confidence. Seamers might find it tough early on, especially during the first innings when the surface is at its best for stroke-making.

With an average first-innings total of 178 this season, teams batting first will aim to push past the 200-run mark. The wicket offers consistent bounce and pace, favoring free-flowing stroke play. While pacers may struggle to find assistance, spinners are likely to come into play later, as the surface tends to grip and offer sharp turn.