How to watch today's Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as start time and team news.

A blockbuster showdown is on the cards as Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Punjab Kings in the first Qualifier of IPL 2025. The high-stakes encounter will unfold at Punjab's fortress—the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur—on Thursday.

Both sides come into this knockout clash riding the wave of confidence after ending their league campaigns with commanding wins. Punjab Kings, who topped the points table by clinching nine victories in 14 outings, breezed past Mumbai Indians in their final group game, courtesy of a stylish 73-run knock from Josh Inglis.

RCB, who also tallied nine wins but settled for second due to a lower net run rate, pulled off a heist for the ages. They chased down their highest-ever IPL total to topple Lucknow Super Giants, with Jitesh Sharma stealing the show with a blistering 85.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

PBKS vs RCB: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, Punjab.

Date Thursday, May 29, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Location Mullanpur, Chandigarh, Punjab

How to watch PBKS vs RCB online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

PBKS vs RCB Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Punjab Kings Team News

Punjab Kings, too, are feeling the heat on the personnel front. Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, and Lockie Ferguson will all be sidelined for the playoffs, with Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Owen drafted in as cover. Jansen's absence is particularly telling, as it affects both the depth of their bowling and their finishing ability with the bat.

That said, Punjab will bank on their formidable Indian core, which has been the backbone of their success this season. There's a silver lining as well: leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to return after missing the last two matches due to a wrist issue. His partnership with Harpreet Brar could prove pivotal in slowing RCB down in the middle overs.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against RCB

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie/ Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, and Lungi Ngidi have all been ruled out of the knockout stages. Stepping in as replacements are Mayank Agarwal, Tim Seifert, and Blessing Muzarabani. However, the biggest worry for the Bengaluru outfit is the fitness of power-hitter Tim David, who sat out the last league game nursing a hamstring strain. According to batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik, David is still being assessed.

The absence of David—who owns the sixth-best strike rate (185.14) among players with over 100 runs this season—could leave a gaping hole in RCB’s lower-middle order. If he fails to make the cut, the responsibility to provide late-innings fireworks may fall on Liam Livingstone, though his strike rate of 126.08 this season has been underwhelming by his standards.

On the plus side, Josh Hazlewood is expected to return for Qualifier 1, offering a major boost with the ball, especially in the powerplay and at the death. Adding to their confidence, RCB boast a flawless away record—seven wins from seven on the road—which gives them a strong mental edge heading into this crunch clash.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Player: Rajat Patidar

PBKS vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

The rivalry between the two is finely balanced, with RCB edging the head-to-head count 18-17 in 35 matches—a stat that only adds to the intrigue of this heavyweight clash.

PBKS vs RCB pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and Dry

Hot and Dry Pitch: Balanced

As for conditions in New Chandigarh, expect a fair contest between bat and ball. The wicket tends to play evenly, with some assistance for spinners on the drier patches. With temperatures dropping from 34°C during the day to a milder 25°C in the evening, bowlers may have to contend with some late dew, which could make gripping the ball tricky during the second innings. Skies are expected to stay clear, so rain shouldn't gatecrash this much-anticipated playoff battle.