How to watch the IPL game between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as start time and team news.

After nearly two decades of chasing an elusive IPL crown with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Virat Kohli has one last shot at glory this Tuesday in Ahmedabad. Standing in his way? A fired-up Shreyas Iyer, determined to script history by guiding Punjab Kings to their maiden IPL title.

All roads lead to the Narendra Modi Stadium, where a sea of jersey No. 18s is expected to roar for Kohli, playing in his fourth IPL final — and possibly his last appearance in competitive cricket for a while. With the Test retirement behind him and India’s next ODI still months away, emotions will be spilling over.

RCB have turned a new leaf this season. No longer burdened by their past slip-ups, they steamrolled Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, bowling them out for a paltry 101 before chasing it down in just 10 overs. That emphatic victory has them oozing confidence ahead of the final.

But don't count Punjab Kings out just yet. After getting hammered by RCB in Qualifier 1, they roared back by knocking out Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Shreyas Iyer led from the front with a commanding unbeaten 87 off 41, steering them to a 204-run chase with surprising ease.

It’s only their second final since 2008, but the Kings are peaking at the right time.

Both sides have unfinished business. RCB and PBKS, level at 18 wins each in head-to-heads, have waited long enough. Now, it’s a straight shootout for their first IPL crown. Will Kohli finally end his title drought, or will Iyer lead Punjab into the history books?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

PBKS vs RCB: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take place on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad , Gujarat.

Date Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad , Gujarat

How to watch PBKS vs MI online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

PBKS vs MI Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Punjab Kings Team News

Openers Prabhsimran Singh (523 runs) and Priyansh Arya (451 runs) have consistently given them solid starts. And Iyer? He’s been electric — 597 runs at a blistering strike rate of 175 — delivering under pressure time and again.

Middle-order men like Nehal Wadhera, who scored a timely 48 in the second qualifier, and power-hitters Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis, have played their roles well. Shashank Singh has also been quietly effective, keeping his cool in tight finishes.

Bowling remains a bit of a mixed bag, but there’s no shortage of quality. Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh leads the pack with 18 wickets, and he’s proven handy at the death. With Marco Jansen sidelined, there’s extra pressure on Kyle Jamieson, who’s been hot and cold but can deliver on his day.

The reintroduction of Yuzvendra Chahal has bolstered their spin department, while Vijaykumar Vyshak has looked sharper lately — both could be vital in the middle overs on a slow-ish Ahmedabad track.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against MI

Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team News

Kohli, once again, has been the heartbeat of Bengaluru's campaign. He’s amassed 614 runs in 15 innings, averaging 56 at a healthy strike rate of 146.53, with eight fifties to his name. He looks set for one more standout knock when it matters most.

Opening partner Phil Salt may not have big totals under his belt, but he’s been setting the tone early. His blistering 56 off 27 in the first qualifier flattened Punjab early and gave RCB breathing space.

Rajat Patidar, back from injury, has been the steady anchor in the middle, while Mayank Agarwal and Jitesh Sharma have chipped in with vital cameos — Sharma's 85* against LSG was pure fireworks. Down the order, Romario Shepherd and Tim David bring the late-innings firepower.

On the bowling front, the return of Josh Hazlewood has been a game-changer. He wasted no time, snaring 3 for 21 in Qualifier 1. He’ll lead the attack alongside the reliable Bhuvneshwar Kumar and experienced Krunal Pandya. Even the once-under-pressure duo of Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma turned up in style last game, taking five wickets between them.

RCB Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Player: Mayank Agarawal

PBKS vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

Historically, PBKS holds a slight edge over RCB in their encounters, with 18 wins to RCB's 16 in 34 matches . However, RCB's recent victory in Qualifier 1 could provide them with a psychological advantage heading into the final.

PBKS vs RCB pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and Dry

Hot and Dry Pitch: Balanced

Expect the big guns to fire at the Narendra Modi Stadium — this Ahmedabad track is built for runs. In the last 10 T20s here, the average first-innings total has hovered around the 208 mark, with sides defending that score successfully six times. It’s a venue where the willow tends to dominate, but quick bowlers still stay in the game, grabbing nearly 70% of the wickets recently — especially those who can mix up their pace smartly.

The pitch tends to favor batters early on, but don’t be surprised if it slows up later in the game, making stroke-play trickier as the innings wears on. So, winning the toss might just tempt captains to put runs on the board and let the pitch do the talking in the second half.

As for the weather — it’ll be typically Ahmedabad: hot, dry, and clear skies all the way. Ideal conditions for a blockbuster final.