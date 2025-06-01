How to watch today's Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians, as well as start time and team news.

The stakes are sky-high as Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) clash once more—this time with a spot in the IPL 2025 final on the line. Their showdown is set for Sunday, June 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in what promises to be a fiery Qualifier 2 battle.

These two sides crossed paths not too long ago on May 26, with plenty riding on that league-stage contest. PBKS came out on top in Jaipur, chasing down 185 with three wickets in hand, securing a top-two finish in the process.

Punjab finished the regular season in pole position, winning nine of their 14 matches. But their run hit a bump in the road in Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Their batting unraveled completely in Mullanpur, getting bundled out for just 101 in 14.1 overs. RCB made light work of the chase, reaching the target inside 10 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Mumbai, on the other hand, finished fourth in the standings with eight wins from 14 games and kept their campaign alive with a thumping win in the Eliminator against Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya rolled the dice by batting first, and MI cashed in with a powerful 228/5—thanks to Rohit Sharma’s 81 off 50 balls. Gujarat fought hard but fell 20 runs short.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

PBKS vs MI: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians will take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad , Gujarat.

Date Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Narendra Modi Stadium Location Ahmedabad , Gujarat

How to watch PBKS vs MI online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

PBKS vs MI Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Punjab Kings Team News

PBKS, meanwhile, have to shake off a horror show in Qualifier 1. That crushing loss to RCB was a gut punch, but they now get a shot at redemption.

Despite the blip, their batting has been solid all season. Prabhsimran Singh (517 runs) and Priyansh Arya (431 runs) have laid strong foundations at the top. One of them firing again could set the tone. Shreyas Iyer has been the glue in the middle, piling up 516 runs at a strike rate of 171—he’ll be key to building or rescuing their innings.

Nehal Wadhera hasn’t lit up the scoreboard, but his quick-fire cameos have often kept momentum going. Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis have played their roles well—Inglis’ 73 off 42 against MI in their last meeting was a real tone-setter. Shashank Singh has chipped in with calm finishes under pressure.

Bowling remains their Achilles heel, though there’s quality in the ranks. Arshdeep Singh continues to impress—18 wickets at 8.62 per over. Kyle Jamieson, who’s had a rough run this season, was their best in the last outing with 1/27 in three overs.

Injury clouds still hang over Yuzvendra Chahal, who has missed the last three games. If he remains out, the spin department will again fall heavily on Harpreet Brar.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against MI

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

Mumbai Indians Team News

The five-time champions are peaking at the right time. Their batting lineup suddenly looks menacing. Rohit Sharma, who’s had a stop-start season, delivered in crunch time. Jonny Bairstow, filling in for Will Jacks, exploded out of the blocks with a 22-ball 47 and looks good for another game-changing cameo.

The middle order is humming. Suryakumar Yadav is in scorching form—673 runs at an average of 67.30 and a strike rate nearing 168. He’s been their rock, and you'd back him to deliver again. Tilak Varma added a vital late burst in the Eliminator, while Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir have chipped in during clutch moments.

On the bowling front, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah form a lethal pace combo. Boult may have leaked runs recently, but he remains a threat with the new ball and at the death. Bumrah, meanwhile, has been elite—18 wickets in 11 games, conceding just 6.36 per over. His spell against Gujarat broke their chase wide open.

However, beyond them, MI’s bowling looks a tad unsettled. Richard Gleeson lacked bite in the last outing. Ashwani Kumar, who bowled smartly against Gujarat, could come in. Don’t rule out Deepak Chahar as an Impact Sub to swing momentum early. If the Ahmedabad pitch turns, Mitchell Santner might get a look too.

MI Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

PBKS vs MI Head-to-Head Records

Jonny Bairstow (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit BumrahKarn Sharma

Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have clashed 32 times in IPL history, with MI just edging the head-to-head with 17 wins to PBKS’s 15. It’s been a closely-fought rivalry, and Sunday’s knockout promises to add another cracking chapter.

PBKS vs MI pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and Dry

Hot and Dry Pitch: Balanced

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has built a solid reputation for high-scoring T20 thrillers. Batters generally thrive here, with the pitch offering good bounce and carry early on. However, as the innings wears on, the deck can slow down a touch, making it trickier to time the ball cleanly in the second half—especially against variations like cutters and slower bouncers.

Conditions will be typically hot and dry, with no rain on the radar. The average first-innings total here sits around 177, but recent games have seen that ceiling shattered—teams have posted 230-plus and defended it with room to spare. Given the stakes, both sides will want to bat first, throw the kitchen sink, and aim for something north of 210 to feel like they’ve got a cushion if their bowling hits a wobble.