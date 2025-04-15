How to watch today's Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders, as well as start time and team news.

The Punjab Kings lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur — a venue that's seen plenty of high-scoring affairs this season.

The Kings currently sit sixth on the table with a 3-2 record, but they're coming off a bruising loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in what turned into a run-fest. Despite piling on 245/6, Punjab couldn't defend the total, conceding an eight-wicket defeat in a game that produced a staggering 491 runs. While that outing exposed their bowling frailties, they'll be eager to make amends back on home turf.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

Article continues below

PBKS vs KKR: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

Date Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Location Mullanpur, Chandigarh

How to watch PBKS vs KKR online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between PBKS and KKR online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

LSG vs CSK Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Punjab Kings Team News

At the top, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have provided fiery starts, but it’s been Shreyas Iyer who's anchored the innings masterfully. The No. 3 batter has amassed 250 runs in five innings at a strike rate north of 200, showcasing pristine timing and composure.

Still, the middle order has its cracks. Nehal Wadhera has yet to find his groove, and Glenn Maxwell has struggled to get going. With runs drying up through the middle, Punjab might turn to Josh Inglis to inject some much-needed firepower.

There was a silver lining in the last game as Marcus Stoinis blasted a quickfire 34 off just 11 deliveries, while Shashank Singh has quietly become a reliable finisher with the ability to flip games late.

The bowlers, however, are under the scanner. Arshdeep Singh has been the pick of the bunch with seven wickets and a knack for picking up breakthroughs despite going at 9.5 an over. Marco Jansen has been erratic with the new ball, and to compound issues, speedster Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Expect Yash Thakur or Vijaykumar Vyshak to step in as cover. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't quite found his rhythm and has been expensive through the middle overs.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against KKR

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai/ Josh Inglis, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Yash Thakur/ Vijaykumar Vyshak

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

The Knight Riders, on the other hand, have been hot and cold — three wins and three losses — but have done well to avoid a losing streak. Their latest triumph came against Chennai Super Kings, where they cruised to an eight-wicket win in a commanding display.

Though Quinton de Kock hasn’t been at his best, Sunil Narine has more than compensated with blistering starts at a strike rate of 190. Ajinkya Rahane has been Mr. Reliable, scoring 204 runs at 154.54 and stitching the innings together.

Promoting Rinku Singh to No. 4 in the previous game was a move that paid off and could well be a permanent shift. Andre Russell, however, continues to search for consistency, while Ramandeep Singh and Venkatesh Iyer haven't made much impact yet.

With the ball, KKR have found their rhythm. The new-ball duo of Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora have been sharp, but the real control comes from the spin trio. Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Moeen Ali have built pressure through the middle overs, strangling scoring rates and forcing errors. Even with the bat not quite firing, Russell’s variations with the ball could prove valuable on a track that tends to slow down as the game wears on.

KKR Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

PBKS vs KKR Head-to-Head Records

Over the course of their IPL rivalry, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have squared off 33 times, with KKR clearly holding the edge, having come out on top in 21 of those encounters.

PBKS vs KKR pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Hot and hazy; No rain

Hot and hazy; No rain Pitch: Balanced

As for the conditions, the Mullanpur surface has proven a batter's delight early on, allowing stroke-makers to flourish. Spinners may get some purchase later, but it won't be drastic. The weather will be hot and hazy with no rain expected, so a full match is on the cards. All signs point to a cracking contest between two evenly matched sides.