How to watch today's Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, as well as start time and team news.

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are all set to square off once more—this time at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24, in Match 66 of the IPL 2025 season.

Their previous encounter was cut short under extraordinary circumstances, abandoned midway due to security concerns amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. At the time, Punjab had stormed to 122/1 in just over 10 overs in Dharamshala, with their openers going full throttle. But all of that now counts for nothing—they'll have to start afresh against a deflated Delhi outfit whose playoff dreams were crushed by Mumbai Indians just two nights ago.

Punjab Kings, already through to the Playoffs, are sitting pretty with 17 points from 12 matches. They currently occupy third spot on the table, but a win here could catapult them to the summit. In contrast, Delhi Capitals, with 13 points from as many games, are simply playing for pride, hoping to bow out on a positive note.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

PBKS vs DC: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals will take place on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India.

Date Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Sawai Mansingh Stadium Location Jaipur, India

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

PBKS vs DC Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Punjab Kings Team News

For Punjab, it’s been a season to remember. After an 11-year wait, they've finally sealed a Playoff berth. Their campaign has been built on solid top-order contributions—Prabhsimran Singh (458 runs) and Priyansh Arya (356 runs) have provided explosive starts. In that unfinished Dharamshala game, it was the duo again—Priyansh smashing 70 off 34 and Prabhsimran adding 50 off 38.

Shreyas Iyer has anchored the middle-order with a calm head and 435 runs at a strike rate of 175, while Nehal Wadhera has chipped in with timely cameos, striking around the 160 mark.

Their overseas artillery is back in full: Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, and Kyle Jamieson are all available, though Stoinis and Inglis appear front-runners to start. Shashank Singh, meanwhile, continues to be Mr. Reliable in the death overs, finishing games coolly under pressure.

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh remains the spearhead—16 scalps at an economy of 8.70. Marco Jansen, however, hasn’t quite fired. Yuzvendra Chahal remains a bit hit-and-miss, dangerous on his day but expensive when off-colour. Harpreet Brar impressed with a 3/22 haul against Rajasthan and could well retain his spot.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against DC

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Mitchell Owen, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals Team News

As for Delhi, they began brightly with four wins in a row but fell apart down the stretch—managing just two victories in their last nine. Their campaign has been riddled with inconsistency across the board.

That said, KL Rahul has been their standout with the bat—504 runs from 12 innings—while Abishek Porel has chipped in with 301 at a healthy strike rate of 147. Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel have tried to hold the middle-order together, with Axar expected to return after missing the previous game with illness. Ashutosh Sharma has shown a bit of flair down the order, providing late impetus when needed.

Their bowling has lacked bite without Mitchell Starc, but Mustafizur Rahman has kept things tidy. Dushmantha Chameera has been erratic, and Vipraj Nigam has struggled with economy despite picking up nine wickets. Kuldeep Yadav has quietly impressed—13 wickets and a tight economy of 6.85.

Mukesh Kumar, after a promising start last game, was taken to the cleaners late on—something Punjab’s power-hitters will surely look to exploit again in the slog overs.

DC Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (WK), Abishek Porel, Axar Patel (C), Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Player: Mukesh Kumar

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head Records

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have crossed swords 34 times in the IPL, and it's been a neck-and-neck battle over the years. Punjab hold the slightest edge, having clinched 17 wins, while Delhi aren't far behind with 16 victories to their name. It's been a seesaw rivalry with barely anything to separate the two sides.

PBKS vs DC pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: 35°C+

35°C+ Pitch: Bowling-Friendly, low scoring

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has witnessed five IPL 2025 clashes so far, and if there's one thing that's stood out—it's been a run-fest. While the historical average first-innings score here hovers around 165, this season's pitches have been far more generous to batters, pushing the par total closer to the 200 mark.

Teams setting a target have had the edge, winning three of the five matches, while sides chasing have managed to pull off victories twice. Early on, there's a bit in it for the quicks—some swing with the new ball means openers need to tread carefully in the opening exchanges. But once the lacquer wears off, it's open season for the batters.

In this upcoming clash, whichever team bats first will likely aim for something north of 210 to feel they've posted a defendable score on what’s become a high-scoring deck.