How to watch today's Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 59th game of IPL 2025 promises to be a riveting daytime showdown as Punjab Kings (PBKS) host rivals Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, 18th May.

The hosts are chasing a return to playoff action—a feat they haven't achieved since 2014—with skipper Shreyas Iyer leading an explosive batting and bowling unit.

Despite missing some key Australian imports, PBKS boast a potent XI. Their powerful openers and the in-form Iyer provide a solid foundation, ensuring the team has plenty of options to build a big total.

Over on the other side, the Royals are already out of the playoff race. With only 3 wins in 12 matches, RR languish 9th on the points table after an early-season surge that faded amid a series of narrow losses. Injuries—most notably to star Sanju Samson—have hampered their momentum. With their ace pacer Jofra Archer sidelined, Rajasthan’s bowling attack will face a stern test against PBKS’s firepower.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

PBKS vs RR: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the PBKS and RR will take place on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT, at Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Date Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time 6:00 am ET or 3:00 am PT Venue Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium Location Jaipur, Rajasthan

How to watch PBKS vs RR online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between PBKS and RR online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

PBKS vs RR Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Punjab Kings Team News

For the Kings, the stakes are high as they eye the top spot in the points table—a win here could almost guarantee that boost. Their bowling department is a key asset, featuring match-winner Arshdeep Singh and the versatile duo of Marco Jansen and Azmatullah Omarzai, while spin maestro Yuzvendra Chahal is always a threat with his knack for taking wickets.

There's some uncertainty over the availability of all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis, but if Inglis makes the XI, he could forge a pivotal partnership with Iyer in the middle order.

At the top, Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh are in fine form, setting the stage for a rapid start. Iyer is expected to come in at three or four to maintain the momentum and guide the team towards a massive total, with finishers like Shashank Singh and Stoinis ready to capitalize in the lower order.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against RR

Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar

Rajasthan Royals Team News

RR still have some bat flair to offer. An aggressive opening pair in Suryavanshi and Jaiswal can set a brisk pace in the powerplay, while middle-order dynamo Riyan Parag recently dazzled with a blistering 95 off 45 balls. Although Dhruv Jurel hasn't been in fine form this season, the depth added by Shimron Hetmyer and Shubham Dubey could prove vital. With Archer out for the rest of the season, the opportunity falls to Fazalhaq Farooqi to bolster their pace attack, though their overall bowling strength remains a concern.

RR Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag (c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal

Impact: Shubham Dubey

PBKS vs RR Head-to-Head Records

PBKS and RR have locked horns 29 times in the IPL, and it's the Royals who hold the upper hand. With 17 wins to their name, Rajasthan have had the better of Punjab, who’ve managed to come out on top in 12 of those contests. It’s been a closely fought rivalry over the years, but RR have edged it more often than not.

PBKS vs RR pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Clear skies

Clear skies Pitch: Batter-Friendly

Adding to the challenge, Jaipur's weather will be sweltering with clear skies and temperatures soaring to around 42°C. The pitch, which has favored the bat this season, averages about 195 runs in first innings from the last four games—suggesting that scores under 200 might be risky on this wicket.