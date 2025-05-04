How to watch today's Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants, as well as start time and team news.

Match 54 of IPL 2025 sees Punjab Kings square off against Lucknow Super Giants at the stunning HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4.

Punjab Kings head into this clash riding high on confidence after edging past Chennai Super Kings by four wickets at Chepauk. With Shreyas Iyer leading from the front, PBKS find themselves comfortably placed at No. 4 on the table. They’ve registered six wins and three losses from 10 games, with one washout breaking up their campaign.

On the flip side, Lucknow Super Giants return to the fold after a much-needed breather. The week-long break could prove timely after back-to-back defeats against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Rishabh Pant’s men are currently sixth on the table, locked at five wins and five losses from 10 outings.

Article continues below

PBKS will take heart from their earlier win over LSG this season at the Ekana Stadium, where they chased down a 172-run target with eight wickets and nearly four overs to spare.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

PBKS vs LSG: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants will take place on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, Punjab, India.

Date Sunday, May 4, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Location Dharamshala, Punjab, India

How to watch PBKS vs LSG online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

RELATED: How to watch and live stream cricket in the USA with Willow TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

PBKS vs LSG Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Punjab Kings Team News

Skipper Shreyas Iyer will be backing his troops to repeat their heroics. The win over CSK was built on strong batting performances, and the side will be hoping to carry that form into this game. The opening duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya has clicked well, consistently giving Punjab solid starts.

In the middle order, Iyer, along with Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh, will look to steady the ship and push the scoreboard. Down the order, Josh Inglis, Suryansh Shedge, and Marco Jansen add firepower for a final flourish.

With the ball, Punjab will be counting on Arshdeep Singh and Jansen to strike early. Azmatullah Omarzai had a rough outing last time and will look to bounce back alongside Harpreet Brar in the middle overs. Veteran leggie Yuzvendra Chahal and Shedge round off a versatile attack.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

Rishabh Pant's squad is under pressure following a 54-run drubbing at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Sitting at No. 6 and needing a win to stay in the playoff race, LSG will be eager to turn things around, especially after their earlier defeat to Punjab.

A solid start from Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh is key, as early wickets have repeatedly put them on the back foot. Nicholas Pooran holds the crucial No. 3 role and must anchor the innings alongside Pant and Ayush Badoni. The explosive David Miller will be tasked with finishing the innings strong, backed by Abdul Samad and Ravi Bishnoi.

With the ball, LSG needs impact performances up front from Manank Yadav and Prince Yadav. Bishnoi remains the go-to man in the middle overs, while Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, and Markram need to offer strong support.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Mayank Yadav.

Impact Player: David Miller

PBKS vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings have crossed paths five times in the IPL so far, with LSG holding the upper hand. They’ve clinched victory in three of those encounters, while PBKS have managed to come out on top twice. It's been a closely fought rivalry, but Lucknow have edged it so far.

PBKS vs LSG pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: clear and dry

clear and dry Pitch: Batter-Friendly

The weather in Dharamsala is expected to be clear — perfect for a high-octane T20 showdown. Batters will enjoy the conditions with the ball coming nicely onto the bat, and stroke-makers should thrive. That said, early movement off the surface will offer fast bowlers a bit of joy, especially under lights.

While the average first-innings score at the HPCA stands at 157, teams will want to set their sights around the 180-mark to feel safe on this ground. Spinners will have to be disciplined, as the surface doesn’t offer a great deal of turn.

It’s all to play for in the hills, with Punjab Kings aiming to tighten their grip on a playoff berth, while Lucknow Super Giants look to claw their way back into contention.