How to watch today's Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, as well as start time and team news.

Punjab Kings are set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals in a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 8—the 58th fixture of the campaign.

The Kings have quietly gone about their business this season, climbing to second on the table with seven wins from ten. Their recent 37-run thumping of Lucknow Super Giants—where they piled up a colossal 236—sent a clear message: they're gunning for a top-two finish, and they're not slowing down.

For Delhi Capitals, the campaign has gone off the rails after a roaring start. After winning five of their first six, they’ve managed just one win in the next five and now sit fifth on the ladder. Their last match was a lucky escape—a rain-hit fixture against SRH where they were staring down the barrel at 133-7 before the skies opened and saved them from defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

PBKS vs DC: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals will take place on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, India.

Date Thursday, May 8, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Location Dharamshala, India

How to watch PBKS vs DC online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

PBKS vs DC Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Punjab Kings Team News

At the heart of the Kings' surge is Prabhsimran Singh, who's been in blistering form with 437 runs in 11 outings, including a masterful 91 in the last game. Partner Priyansh Arya has shown intent up top, though consistency remains elusive. Shreyas Iyer has been the anchor in the middle, his 405 runs at a fiery strike rate of 170 providing vital glue.

Nehal Wadhera and Josh Inglis have chipped in with handy knocks, the latter blasting a 14-ball 30 from No. 3 last time out. Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh offer late-order power, with Shashank emerging as a quiet match-winner.

With the ball, Arshdeep Singh has been Punjab’s go-to man, bagging 16 scalps in ten matches at a respectable economy of 8. His spell of 3-16 against LSG was match-defining. Marco Jansen hasn’t quite hit his stride, and Yuzvendra Chahal has blown hot and cold—but if the spin-pace combo of Chahal and Arshdeep clicks, Punjab will be tough to handle.

PBKS Probable Playing XI Against DC

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Vijaykumar Vyshak

Delhi Capitals Team News

Batting remains a mixed bag. KL Rahul has been the rock, scoring 381 runs at a strike rate of 142. Abishek Porel has added zest at the top, while Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs have steadied the ship during rocky spells. Stubbs, in particular, has impressed with 259 runs at a strike rate over 150. Ashutosh Sharma has added late-innings muscle, with a clutch 41 against SRH.

In the bowling department, Mitchell Starc has been among the wickets (14 in 10 matches) but at the cost of some economy. Kuldeep Yadav has been miserly and effective, striking regularly and holding things together in the middle overs. Vipraj Nigam and Mukesh Kumar have picked up wickets, though they’ve leaked runs, while Axar has continued his steady control.

DC Probable Playing XI Against PBKS

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

PBKS vs DC Head-to-Head Records

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have crossed swords 33 times in IPL history, and it’s been a neck-and-neck rivalry. PBKS hold the slightest of edges with 17 wins to DC’s 16, making this one of the tighter head-to-head contests in the league.

PBKS vs DC pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: Cool mountain air

Cool mountain air Pitch: Batter-Friendly Flat; Swing

Dharamshala’s surface promises runs again. Early on, bowlers might get a bit of swing from the cool mountain air, but as dew settles in, batting becomes easier and the ball skids on nicely. Expect fireworks once the sun dips, with both teams eyeing totals in excess of 200.

The average first-innings score here stands at 188, but with the way Punjab smashed 236 in their last outing at this venue, a target near 210 could be the new par. However, weather might play spoilsport, with a 62% chance of rain hovering over the afternoon hours.