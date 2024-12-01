How to watch today's Parma vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Parma Calcio 1913 and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio's impressive winning streak may have ended midweek, but the Rome-based side remains firmly in the hunt for the Serie A title as they gear up for Sunday's visit to Parma. With five teams vying for the league’s top spot, the stakes are high for the Aquile.

Last weekend, Lazio capitalized on their opportunities against a 10-man Bologna, securing their fifth consecutive Serie A victory. During this remarkable run, they’ve netted 14 goals while conceding just twice, showcasing their defensive resilience and attacking prowess.

Marco Baroni's Parma has shown a tendency to find their rhythm late in games. They lead the league in goals scored during the final 30 minutes of play this season, with 15 strikes in that period, including all three in their recent clash against Bologna at the Stadio Olimpico. This tally is five more than any other Serie A club.

Historically, however, Parma has struggled against Lazio. The hosts have lost their last nine league encounters with the Roman side, suffering a 21-4 aggregate defeat during that run. This represents Parma’s longest losing streak against any single opponent.

Current form suggests Lazio will head into the Stadio Tardini as strong favorites. The visitors are flying high, while Parma has managed just one win since August, leaving them in a difficult position ahead of Sunday’s match.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Parma Calcio 1913 vs Lazio kick-off time

Stadio Ennio Tardini

The Serie A match between Parma and Lazio will be played at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy.

It will kick off at 9:00 am ET/6:00 am PT on Sunday, December 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Parma Calcio 1913 team news

Gustav Isaksen, who battled illness to feature as a substitute midweek, may return to the fold, but Gaetano Castrovilli remains sidelined.

For Parma, Matteo Cancellieri has been a bright spark, scoring twice in his last four home matches at the Tardini. Ironically, the forward failed to register any goal contributions during his 20 Serie A appearances for Lazio in the 2022-23 campaign.

The hosts will be boosted by the return of Hernani from injury, though Fabio Pecchia continues to contend with the absences of Adrian Bernabe, Yordan Osorio, and long-term casualties Mateusz Kowalski and Alessandro Circati.

Lazio team news

Meanwhile, Lazio will be missing Serie A’s leading assist provider and regular left-back Nuno Tavares, leaving Luca Pellegrini to retain his spot in what is likely to be a reshuffled lineup. Key players like Nicolo Rovella, top scorer Taty Castellanos, first-choice goalkeeper Ivan Provedel, and captain Mattia Zaccagni are expected to return after being rested during Europa League action.

Zaccagni is in scintillating form, having scored in each of his last three Serie A outings against Cagliari, Monza, and Bologna. If he finds the net again on Sunday, it will mark the first time he’s scored in four consecutive league matches. A goal would also see him equal last season’s tally of six goals in 28 appearances.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

