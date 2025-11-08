How to watch today's Parma vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

AC Milan welcome Parma to the San Siro this Saturday, desperate to bounce back from their recent struggles and keep their Serie A title aspirations alive.

Parma enter this weekend under mounting pressure, with the mood around the Ennio Tardini turning increasingly tense. After Cristian Chivu departed for Inter ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup, the club rolled the dice on Carlos Cuesta, previously Mikel Arteta's right-hand man at Arsenal. Thus far, though, the gamble has not paid off. Parma have stumbled out of the blocks, claiming just one win from their opening ten Serie A fixtures, and last weekend’s 3-1 home defeat to an impressive Bologna side only deepened the concern.

On the opposite bench, the tone could not be more different. Massimiliano Allegri's return to San Siro this summer has injected steel and clarity into AC Milan. After a deeply disappointing campaign last year, the Rossoneri now look purposeful and results-driven, beginning Matchday 11 just a single point shy of league leaders Napoli. Their latest outing, a gritty 1-0 victory over a high-flying Roma side, came courtesy of a decisive 39th-minute strike from Serbian centre-back Strahinja Pavlovic, a moment emblematic of Milan's renewed edge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Parma vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Parma and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Parma vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ennio Tardini

The Serie A match between Parma and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Parma team news

Parma's selection issues do little to ease their worries. Christian Ordonez is suspended, while Alessandro Circati and Nahuel Estevez remain sidelined.

AC Milan team news

Milan, meanwhile, also make the trip with some notable absences. Adrien Rabiot and Christian Pulisic are still question marks, while striker Santiago Gimenez has already been ruled out.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links