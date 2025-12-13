How to watch today's Paris FC vs Toulouse Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Paris FC will be desperate to snap their drought on Saturday when they welcome Toulouse to Stade Jean-Bouin, searching for their first Ligue 1 win since the opening days of November.

The capital club have struggled to find momentum, going four straight league matches without a victory and managing just one win across their last six outings. Those uneven results have left Paris FC hovering in 14th place heading into the weekend.

Toulouse arrive with a bit more spring in their step after a confidence-boosting win over Strasbourg in their most recent fixture, a result that nudged them into the top half of the table. That victory, however, stands as their lone success in the past six matches, with four draws also mixed into that run.

Saturday’s clash marks the first time these two sides have crossed paths since 2022, when Toulouse edged a 2-1 win on home soil. Their last meeting came back when both clubs were competing in Ligue 2, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this reunion in the top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Paris FC vs Toulouse online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Paris FC and Toulouse will be available to watch and stream online live on beIN SPORTS, Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Paris FC vs Toulouse kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade Jean Bouin

The Ligue 1 match between Paris FC and Toulouse will be played at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 5:05 pm PT / 8:05 pm ET on Saturday, December 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris FC team news

Paris may be stretched thin on Saturday, with Nhoa Sangui and Samir Chergui both nursing hamstring issues and facing races against time to feature. Pierre Lees-Melou is also a doubt after picking up a shin complaint, while Pierre-Yves Hamel looks set to miss out altogether as he continues to battle a calf problem.

In goal, Kevin Trapp got the nod ahead of Obed Nkambido on matchday 15 and made a pair of saves to help secure a scoreless draw away in Normandy.

Toulouse team news

Toulouse have their own fitness concerns. Abu Francis is expected to sit out once again with a lower-leg injury, and Mario Sauer is questionable after taking a knock.

On the pitch, Emersonn Correia da Silva struck just 18 minutes into the clash with Strasbourg to register his third goal of the season, while Guillaume Restes enjoyed a quiet afternoon between the posts, facing no shots on target as he collected his fifth clean sheet of the campaign.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links