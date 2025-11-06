How to watch today's Paris FC vs Rennes Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two sides sitting just a point apart in the Ligue 1 standings meet in the capital on Friday night, as Paris FC welcome Rennes to Stade Jean-Bouin.

Both clubs took care of business last weekend. Rennes jumped into 10th with a commanding 4-1 victory over Strasbourg. Paris FC followed them closely in 11th by grinding out a 1-0 win away at Monaco.

Paris FC vs Rennes kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade Jean Bouin

The Ligue 1 match between Paris FC and Rennes will be played at Stade Jean Bouin in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, November 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris FC team news

Paris FC could be a little shorthanded. Nhoa Sangui and Vincent Marchetti may miss out with hamstring problems. Jonathan Ikone is uncertain because of a groin issue. Adama Camara and Hamari Traore are also question marks after picking up knocks.

Moses Simon delivered the difference-maker in the Principality. It was his third goal of the league campaign. Kevin Trapp replaced Obed Nkambadio in goal. He responded with three saves and a clean sheet in his first Ligue 1 outing for the club.

Rennes team news

Rennes has its own concern. Alidu Seidu could sit out as he deals with an illness and remains doubtful ahead of kickoff.

The spotlight up front remains on Esteban Lepaul. He has eight goals in the league. That puts him second in the scoring race entering the weekend. He was brilliant last Sunday, hitting a hat trick. The other tally in that match came from Mohamed Kade Meite.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

