How to watch today's Panama vs Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Panama and Honduras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup rolls into the quarterfinals this weekend, with Panama and Honduras set to lock horns on Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

On paper, Thomas Christiansen's men head in as the favorites, having cruised through the group stage in impressive style.

Panama made a real statement of intent in Group C, sweeping all three matches and finishing comfortably ahead of Guatemala, Jamaica, and Guadeloupe. In contrast, Honduras had to settle for second place in Group B, trailing behind Canada.

How to watch Panama vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Gold Cup quarter-final between Panama and Honduras will be available to watch and stream online Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Univision, TUDN, FS1 and ViX.

Panama vs Honduras kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Final Stage U.S. Bank Stadium

The Gold Cup match between Panama and Honduras will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, United States.

It will kick off at 4:15 pm PT / 7:15 pm ET on Saturday, June 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Panama team news

The driving force behind Panama's attack has been Ismael Díaz, who's been nothing short of clinical, netting five of the team’s 10 goals so far. His finishing touch could be the difference-maker once again.

Meanwhile, Tomas Abdiel Rodríguez Mena has chipped in with a goal in every group match, including the match-winner against Guatemala, and will be hungry to extend his scoring streak.

While Panama's forwards have stolen the spotlight, Orlando Mosquera has been solid between the sticks. His nine saves so far rank among the top keepers in the tournament, and his shot-stopping could prove pivotal as the pressure mounts.

Honduras team news

On the other side, Reinaldo Rueda's Honduras squad will be pleased to enter the quarterfinals with a clean bill of health. They've spread the goals around more evenly, with Dixon Ramirez, Luis Palma, Jorge Alvarez, and Romell Quioto each finding the net once. That unpredictability might be their trump card, but they'll need to step it up against a disciplined and dangerous Panamanian side.

