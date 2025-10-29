How to watch today's Palmeiras vs LDU de Quito Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The situation is crystal clear: if Palmeiras have any hope of booking their ticket to the Copa Libertadores final, they'll need to overturn a steep 3-0 first-leg loss to LDU Quito when the sides reconvene on October 31.

One of the financial powerhouses of South American football, the Verdão are chasing what would be a remarkable third continental crown in just five years. But to keep that dream alive, they'll have to go for the jugular right from kickoff, chasing goals from the opening whistle.

Plenty of Palmeiras supporters pointed to the harsh Quito altitude as the villain behind the first-leg collapse, and while that may explain the sluggishness, it doesn't erase the damage done. The math remains ruthless: they must score at least three unanswered goals just to drag this tie to penalties. The first leg wasn't just a defeat – it was a lesson. Three first-half concessions, and truthfully, LDU could have easily tacked on more.

Palmeiras vs LDU de Quito kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and LDU de Quito will be played at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Thursday, October 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

As for personnel, Palmeiras' absences haven't magically improved. Paulinho, Lucas Evangelista, and goalkeeper Weverton all sat out the first meeting, and they’ll remain unavailable for the return leg. Anibal Moreno, who made the bench in Ecuador but missed league action on Monday, is a doubt as well.

Up front, Vitor Roque had a muted impact despite registering four efforts and a handful of touches in the box, while strike partner Jose Lopez squandered two golden chances, opportunities that could have sent him clear atop the tournament scoring charts.

LDU de Quito team news

LDU Quito aren't without setbacks either. Their midfield orchestrator, Bryan Ramirez, will serve his suspension after a stoppage-time red card, and Alejandro Cabeza is sidelined through injury.

The availability of goalscorer Lisandro Alzugaray and forward Jeison Medina is also uncertain. Still, the visitors won't lack confidence, especially with Gabriel Villamil, the Bolivian standout who bagged a brace in the first leg, once again expected to be the danger man.

