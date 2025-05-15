How to watch today's Palmeiras vs Bolivar Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and Bolivar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Palmeiras and Bolivar are set to square off this Thursday at Allianz Parque in a pivotal Group G encounter of the Copa Libertadores.

The Brazilian giants head into the clash with momentum on their side, having edged Sao Paulo 1-0 in their recent Brasileirão outing. Bolívar, meanwhile, arrive on the back of a convincing 2-0 win over Aurora in Bolivian league play.

The last time these two met, Palmeiras edged Bolívar in a pulsating 3-2 battle, and they haven't looked back since. The Brazilian giants top Group G with a flawless record, collecting the full 12 points from four outings.

The Bolivian outfit, on the other hand, are teetering on the brink. With just four points to their name and sitting at the foot of the table, the Bolivian side faces a do-or-die showdown in Sao Paulo if they're to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Bolivar online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and Bolivar will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream, beIN Sports, beIN SPORTS Connect (with Sling TV), Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Palmeiras vs Bolivar kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Palmeiras and Bolivar will be played at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Palmeiras team news

Micael is currently nursing a sprained ankle and is expected to be back in action by late May, barring any setbacks in recovery.

Meanwhile, Figueiredo faces a much longer road to recovery after suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury. The forward has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, dealing a major blow to the squad's depth.

Bolivar team news

Bolivar have been dealt a massive blow just days before their crucial Libertadores showdown with Palmeiras, star midfielder Ramiro Vaca has been provisionally suspended after a failed doping test. The club confirmed the news on Tuesday following an official notification from CONMEBOL.

The 25-year-old, who recently played a key role in Bolívar’s 2-0 win over Aurora in domestic action, was shaping up to be central to their game plan in Palmeiras. Vaca, tied as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, has been Bolivar's standout performer in the campaign.

