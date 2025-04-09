How to watch today's Palestino vs Union Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Palestino and Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Palestino will take on Union in the second game of the Copa Sudamericana group stage at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Chile on Wednesday.

The hosts will be hoping to put their first points on the board. They lost the first game of the group stage against Mushuc Runa 3-2 in Ecuador. The visitors, on the other hand, are riding high on a two-game winning streak and started this tournament with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cruzeiro.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Palestino vs Union online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana match between Palestino and Union will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect (with Sling TV).

Palestino vs Union kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Palestino and Union will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Nunoa, Chile.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Wednesday, April 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Palestino team news

Palestino head into their upcoming fixture with a clean bill of health, giving them the rare luxury of a full squad at their disposal. The Chilean side is expected to line up in a fluid 4-2-3-1 formation, looking to dictate the tempo and exploit spaces through the heart of the pitch.

At the center of their offensive blueprint is Joe Abrigo, who continues to shine in the playmaker role. With five goals already to his name this campaign, the attacking midfielder has emerged as Palestino's primary scoring threat and creative engine.

Union team news

Union de Santa Fe hasn’t had the smoothest ride in Argentina’s top flight this season, but a vital Copa Sudamericana win may have offered just the spark they needed. Last Thursday, Tatengue edged Cruzeiro 1-0 at the Estadio 15 de Abril — a result that breathed new life into Cristian "Kily" Gonzalez's spell in charge and temporarily silenced the growing chorus of discontent.

Despite that continental boost, Union’s domestic form remains a concern. The Santa Fe outfit has managed just two wins in their last eleven Professional League outings, and they currently trail the playoff positions by nine points with five games left to play. A victory at home today would not only chip away at that gap but also serve as a crucial confidence-builder during a turbulent campaign.

For this pivotal clash, Kily Gonzalez is set to deploy his best available lineup in a bid to keep the momentum going. The expected XI includes: Thiago Cardozo between the posts; a backline of Francisco Gerometta, Nicolas Paz, Franco Pardo, Claudio Corvalan, and Mateo Del Blanco; a midfield trio of Ezequiel Ham, Rafael Profini, and Franco Fragapane; with Jeronimo Domina and Marcelo Estigarribia leading the charge up front.

