How to watch today's Pachuca vs Puebla Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

CF Pachuca prepares to take on Puebla FC in a compelling Liga MX Clausura showdown this Wednesday at the historic Estadio Hidalgo, marking Matchday 9 of the campaign. Heading into this clash, Pachuca sits eight in the standings with 13 points, while Puebla occupies 13th place with eight.

After a strong start to the Clausura, where they won their first three matches, Pachuca has struggled to maintain their attacking edge, failing to score more than one goal in their last five outings. This dip in form has resulted in three losses in their last four matches, including a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Deportivo Guadalajara, exposing their defensive vulnerabilities.

Meanwhile, Puebla is coming off an impressive 2-0 victory over Tijuana, with goals from Gómez and Marín, while Angulo delivered a standout performance.

Pachuca vs Puebla kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The match will be played at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Wednesday, February 26, with kick-off at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Under Jorge Almada, Pachuca emphasizes tactical flexibility and a possession-based game, aiming to dictate the tempo and carve out scoring chances. However, recent defensive frailties may force Almada to reconsider his setup for this crucial fixture.

To bolster their attacking options and provide support for veteran Venezuelan forward Salomón Rondón, Pachuca secured the services of promising talent John Kennedy from Fluminense. The young striker has played over 45 minutes in every match this season, quickly becoming a key figure in the squad.

Kennedy has already found the net four times this campaign. Although he had a subdued outing against Chivas in Zapopan, he delivered a standout performance in Pachuca's last win of the tournament against Pumas UNAM, bagging a brace and earning Man of the Match honors.

Puebla team news

Puebla have no fresh injury concerns heading into this mid-week league game.

Pablo Guede has instilled a more pragmatic approach at Puebla, prioritizing defensive solidity and quick transitions. While this strategy has produced mixed results, it could prove effective against a Pachuca side looking to rediscover their form.

