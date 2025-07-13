How to watch today's Pachuca vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca and Monterrey lock horns this Sunday at Estadio Hidalgo as the 2025-26 Liga MX Apertura kicks into gear. Both clubs are fresh off their Club World Cup adventures and eager to start the new domestic campaign with a statement win.

For Pachuca, the Club World Cup was nothing short of a nightmare. They crashed out early after three straight defeats in Group H, finishing at the foot of the table. That stumble followed a rollercoaster end to their Liga MX Clausura season, where they edged Monterrey 2-1 in a tense Play-In decider, only to bow out quietly in the quarter-finals against Club América with a 2-0 aggregate loss.

Their last Apertura outing was just as grim, finishing 16th and narrowly avoiding the bottom spot, only three points clear of Santos Laguna. Monterrey, meanwhile, had a much brighter Club World Cup campaign.

Rayados battled to a gutsy 1-1 draw with Champions League runners-up Inter Milan, held River Plate to a stalemate, and battered Urawa Reds 4-0 to progress from Group E. Their dream run ended in the round of 16 with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund, but Monterrey left with their heads high, proving they can go toe-to-toe with Europe’s elite.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

New boss Jaime Lozano, appointed in June after Guillermo Almada's exit, now faces the challenge of rebuilding. Known for his attacking instincts and trust in youth, Lozano's philosophy aligns with Pachuca’s academy culture, but patience will be key as the team adjusts.

At the Club World Cup, their weaknesses were brutally exposed, especially under pressure. Possession was lost cheaply in their own half, and their backline was repeatedly caught out by crosses from wide areas. Now, with reports swirling that talismanic striker Salomon Rondon, who hit double digits last season, has joined Real Oviedo on loan, there’s a huge void up front and mounting pressure on others to pick up the slack.

Monterrey team news

Under new head coach Domènec Torrent, they looked organized, sharp in transition, and tactically sound. The Spaniard — a former Pep Guardiola lieutenant at Barça, Bayern, and Man City quickly stamped his mark with a flexible 3-4-1-2 setup that shifts to a 5-3-2 when under pressure.

The team is anchored by none other than Sergio Ramos, whose leadership and experience have been invaluable at the back. In the middle of the park, Sergio Canales pulls the strings with his vision and deadly set-piece delivery, while Germán Berterame and Jesús Corona remain constant threats in the final third. Lucas Ocampos can blow hot and cold, but when he's on, he's a nightmare for defenders. Carlos Salcedo remains out long-term with a cruciate ligament injury, but Monterrey's squad depth means Torrent still has plenty of options.

