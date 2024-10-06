How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Washington Spirit (4-12-5, 17 points) will take on the Orlando Pride (15-0-6, 51 points) on Sunday in their final NWSL regular-season encounter of the year.

The Spirit secured their 15th victory of the season last Friday against Angel City FC on the road. Having already locked in a spot in the NWSL Playoffs, Washington has the chance to earn a home match in the NWSL Quarterfinals this weekend with a win, a draw, or if the North Carolina Courage either loses or draws.

On the other hand, the Orlando Pride can claim the franchise's first-ever National Women's Soccer League Shield with a win at home on Sunday. Additionally, the Pride is just four games away from achieving an extraordinary unbeaten season.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), ESPN+, ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Orlando Pride vs Washington Spirit kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday, October 6, with kick-off at 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando delivered a commanding 3-1 victory over the struggling Houston Dash in their last match.

Carson Pickett, who joined the team from Racing Louisville FC in August, found the back of the net for the first time in a Pride jersey during last weekend's game. Offensively, the Pride has firmly established itself as one of the top teams in the NWSL. With 40 goals this season, they boast Barbra Banda, one of the most lethal forwards in the world. She currently ranks second in the NWSL Golden Boot race with 13 goals and has tied the league's single-season records for both braces (4) and game-winning goals (6).

Orlando Pride possible XI: Moorhouse; Abello, Strom, Sams, Pickett; Angelina, McCutcheon; Doyle, Marta, Adriana; Banda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

Washington Spirit team news

The availability of Trinity Rodman for Washington's upcoming match remains uncertain. The U.S. international and 2024 Olympic gold medalist sustained a back injury on September 20 during a 3-0 defeat to the Kansas City Current and hasn’t played since.

Coach Giráldez mentioned he would not finalize which players will travel to Orlando until after the team’s training session in Virginia on Saturday. Meanwhile, USWNT defender Casey Krueger also missed last week’s game due to an adductor injury.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Carle, McKeown, Morgan, Krueger; Sullivan, Hershfelt; Ratcliffe, Santos, Rodman; Hatch.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart, Collins Defenders: Krueger, Butel, Wiesner, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty, Morgan, Butler, Hudson Midfielders: Bethune, Morris, Santos, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer Forwards: Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kouassi, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/27/24 Washington Spirit 2-2 Orlando Pride NWSL 08/05/23 Orlando Pride 0-1 Washington Spirit NWSL Challenge Cup 07/02/23 Washington Spirit 0-3 Orlando Pride NWSL 05/21/23 Orlando Pride 2-1 Washington Spirit NWSL Challenge Cup 05/11/23 Washington Spirit 4-2 Orlando Pride NWSL

