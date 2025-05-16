How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Orlando Pride and Kansas City Current are set to reignite their budding rivalry this weekend, with the NWSL's top spot up for grabs in the Sunshine State.

The Pride battled back to snatch a dramatic stoppage-time equalizer on the road against the North Carolina Courage, salvaging a hard-earned point. Orlando dictated the flow for much of the contest, boasting 63% possession, but were forced to chase the game after conceding in the 27th minute. Still, their resilience paid off as they extended their strong start to the season, now sitting second with a 5-2-1 record.

Meanwhile, the Current reminded everyone why they're leading the pack. After back-to-back losses, they roared back to form with a 4-2 thumping of Bay FC, striking early and often. Brazilian star Debinha dazzled with a first-half brace, netting in the 35th and 38th minutes, helping Kansas City cement their spot at the summit with a 6-2-0 record and 18 points.

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current kick-off time

The match will be played at the Inter and Co Stadium on Friday, May 16, 2025, with kick-off at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando Pride star forward Barbra Banda continues to be the heartbeat of the attack, netting four goals and adding an assist across the Pride's opening eight matches — missing just one minute of action all season. Banda, who kicked off her NWSL career with a Week One brace against the Chicago Red Stars, earned Player of the Week honors for that standout performance.

She's one of just eight players in the league to have already hit the four-goal mark in 2024. Against Kansas City, she's been a consistent threat too, tallying two goals and an assist across three encounters last season.

Unavailable for Orlando are Simone Charley (ankle), Luana (illness), Amanda Allen (shoulder), Julie Doyle (knee), Rafaelle (thigh), and Summer Yates (ankle).

Kansas City Current team news

Over on the Kansas City Current side, defender Hailie Mace has been quietly putting in standout shifts. In their 4-1 rout of Bay FC, Mace delivered two assists, marking her second career game with multiple assists and making her just the second player league-wide this season to do so.

She's featured in seven matches so far and has started the last two. Mace also has history against the Pride, playing nearly every minute across their three meetings last year, including the July clash where she crossed the 5,000-minute milestone in regular season play.

Kansas City's injury list includes Michelle Cooper (lower leg), Kristen Hamilton (hip), Alex Pfeiffer (knee), and Gabrielle Robinson (knee).

