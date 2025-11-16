How to watch today's Orlando Pride vs Gotham FC NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The champs are fired up. The challengers are fuming. And sooner or later, one of them has to blink.

The defending 2024 NWSL champions, Orlando Pride, are back in the semifinals for the second straight year, carrying a chip on their shoulder and a lingering feeling that, trophy or not, they're still fighting for respect.

Meanwhile, Gotham FC just pulled off the biggest shocker in NWSL Playoff history, knocking out Shield winners Kansas City on their own turf, a place that hadn't seen a loss since the summer of 2024. They've now made the semifinals three years running, and they're done wearing the "underdog" label like a name tag.

But only one side can punch its ticket to the final. Someone's season ends here, and whoever falls short will spend the winter replaying the "what ifs."

History adds another twist: both meetings between these clubs this year ended with the visitors stealing the points. In fact, this rivalry has been ruled by the travelling side; in 16 all-time clashes, only two have been won by the home team. If that trend continues, Gotham might be smiling all the way back to the locker room.

The NWSL match between Orlando Pride and Gotham FC will be played at Inter & Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET on Sunday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Orlando Pride team news

There's real strength in being overlooked, but if a team spends too much time worrying about outside chatter, it can throw them off their game. And make no mistake, angry Marta is the version no opponent wants to see. Something about the postseason lights a fire in her, and at 39 she's still playing like she's got receipts to settle. She remains the pulse of a Pride squad that hasn't changed much since its 2024 title run.

Just last week, Marta reminded everyone that she can still blaze through the open field, and now she’s joined by the lightning-quick Jacquie Ovalle, who was running Liga MX Femenil before Gotham last visited.

Haley McCutcheon turned into the postseason hero yet again, scoring her third career playoff goal and nabbing her first game-winner. Paired with the defensive steadiness of Emily Sams and Kerry Abello, this Pride group looks solid front to back. The real question is whether that balance will be enough to topple a hot Gotham side.

What Orlando must improve is chance creation. Despite missing several weeks, Barbra Banda still leads the squad with eight goals, proof that others have had to step up in her absence. The Pride's attack sputtered after the summer break, though there have been flashes of their old rhythm. Gotham already showed against Kansas City that they know exactly how to punish a team missing its top scorer, so Orlando's supporting cast must shine on both sides of the ball, especially in transition, where Gotham does its best work.

The good news? Orlando is guided by 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year Seb Hines, who has yet to lose a playoff match. If the Pride execute his blueprint, they're more than capable of keeping their postseason magic alive.

Gotham FC team news

Gotham, meanwhile, continues to trust Ann-Katrin Berger's aggressive, high-risk style. The goalkeeper loves to push up the field, but one wrong step could open the door for Orlando.

The visitors sits near the top of the league, burying 57.5% of their big chances, while the Pride linger near the basement at 28.8%. If Jaedyn Shaw and Midge Purce keep stretching defenses out wide and Rose Lavelle continues to run the show in the middle of the park, dragging markers out of position, Gotham can keep doing what they've done best: slamming the door shut when it counts.

The script shifts if Esther Gonzalez returns to the XI. She missed Decision Day and was technically available in the quarterfinals but never got on the pitch. While the Pride looked off-balance without Banda, Gotham kept grinding out wins without their top finisher. Gonzalez is back in the setup, and suddenly, Gotham becomes an even tougher puzzle to solve.

