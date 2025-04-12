How to watch today's Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Red Bulls (3-2-2, 11 pts.) will visit Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday in a battle of evenly matched Eastern Conference sides.

Orlando City (3-2-2, 11 pts.) come into this fixture having secured their first clean sheet of the campaign—though it was also the first time they were held scoreless.

The Lions will look to replicate their defensive solidity while reigniting their attacking spark as they wrap up the season series with New York. Orlando City head into this weekend's clash on the back of a narrow 2-1 defeat away to New York City FC, where all the action came after the break. Meanwhile, the Red Bulls maintained their unbeaten home form (1-0-0) and followed it up with a goalless stalemate at Atlanta United last time out.

Defensively, New York have been rock-solid, conceding just once in their first three outings—second only to St. Louis City’s flawless start at the back. However, goals have been harder to come by at the other end. The Red Bulls have found the net just twice so far this season, with Emil Forsberg and Mohammed Sofo the only players to get on the scoresheet.

How to watch Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS match between Orlando City and New York Red Bulls will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Orlando City vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

The match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, April 12, with kick-off at 4:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

Orlando City remain without Wilder Cartagena, who continues his recovery from a long-term Achilles injury, while Yutaro Tsukada also misses out as he manages a lingering knee issue. The Lions will also be without Favian Loyola and Nicolas Rodriguez, both sidelined by thigh problems—Loyola is still waiting to make his first appearance of the season, and Rodriguez has featured just once so far.

New York Red Bulls team news

On the opposite side, Roald Mitchell and Lewis Morgan are unavailable for the New York Red Bulls, each dealing with knee injuries. However, there’s a positive update on Kyle Duncan and Cameron Harper, who are nearing full fitness and could soon be in line for a return to action.

The in-form Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting enters Saturday's showdown riding a hot streak. The Cameroonian has notched a goal or assist in four straight outings—his best run since arriving in MLS. He found the net in New York's 2-1 win over Chicago last week, taking his tally to three league goals this season. Notably, his first-ever MLS strike came in the earlier meeting with Orlando back in March.

