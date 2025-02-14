How to watch today's Orlando City vs Inter Miami preseason friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Orlando City and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

As they gear up for the new season, Florida foes Orlando City and Inter Miami will lock horns in a pre-season showdown on Friday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

After making a deep run to the conference finals in 2024, there's a sense of belief that Orlando can take things up a notch this year. However, their pre-season form has been far from convincing. Their lone victory came via a 6-5 penalty shootout win over Atletico Mineiro, and they've drawn blanks in two matches during regulation. The Lions will be eager to wrap up their preparations on a high note.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami have found their groove in front of goal after a cagey 0-0 stalemate against Universitario in Peru. Javier Mascherano's men have hit their stride, notching back-to-back wins in 90 minutes this month while outscoring their last two adversaries by a whopping 8-1 margin.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Orlando City vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the club-friendly match between Orlando City and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

The club friendly match between Orlando City and Inter Miami will be played at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Friday, February 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

During the off-season, Orlando City bolstered their squad with the additions of Eduard Atuesta and Nicolas Rodriguez, while also strengthening their attacking options by bringing in striker Marco Pasalic.

On the departure front, Mason Stajduhar made the switch to Real Salt Lake, Jack Lynn decided to hang up his boots, and star winger Facundo Torres sealed a move to Palmeiras.

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami, meanwhile, introduced five fresh faces in their starting lineup against Olimpia last Saturday, including Ian Fray, David Martinez, David Ruiz, Federico Redondo, and Tadeo Allende.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring just before the 30-minute mark in Honduras, while Redondo and Noah Allen also found the back of the net before halftime. The second half saw Luis Suárez and Ryan Sailor add to the tally, sealing an emphatic win.

So far this pre-season, Messi has logged 66 minutes against Club América in Las Vegas, 73 minutes versus Universitario in Peru, 77 minutes against San Miguelito in Panama, and 63 minutes in the Olimpia clash. The Argentine icon made his mark in that match with a goal and two assists. He is expected to get at least 45 minutes on the pitch this Friday.

