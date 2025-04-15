How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Baltimore Orioles are aiming to shift their fortunes, but they're not tearing things down to do it. Still searching for their first back-to-back wins of the season, the O's kick off a three-game homestand Tuesday night against the visiting Cleveland Guardians.

Coming off their ninth loss of the year, the Orioles remain confident the early-season slump—especially their shaky pitching—doesn't warrant panic. Jordan Westburg echoed that sentiment, suggesting the team needs tweaks, not an overhaul. Sunday's defeat to Toronto was a rough one: 16 hits surrendered and an ejection for manager Brandon Hyde added salt to the wound.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game on TV & stream live online

National TV: TBS

Local TV Channel: MASN2 and CLEG

Streaming service: Sling

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Baltimore Orioles vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch time

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Cleveland Guardians in an electrifying MLB game on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Tuesday, April 15, 2025 First-Pitch Time 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs Cleveland Guardians team news, injury reports & key players

Baltimore Orioles team news

Veteran right-hander Charlie Morton (0-3, 8.78 ERA) gets the nod for the opener, but his early returns have been disappointing. He’s been tagged for at least four earned runs in each of his first three starts and has taken the loss in all of them. His best showing came at Camden Yards, where despite giving up five earned to Boston, he punched out 10 batters.

For the O’s, Cedric Mullins leads the team with three homers and 16 RBIs, ranking 42nd in home runs and a stellar seventh in RBI league-wide. Adley Rutschman also has three homers but lags behind in run production, sitting 124th in RBI. Tyler O’Neill holds the club’s top batting average at .289, while Ryan O’Hearn has quietly chipped in with three doubles, a homer, five walks, and a .256 average.

Cleveland Guardians team news

The Guardians counter with lefty Logan Allen (0-1, 3.60 ERA), who's coming off a solid outing against the White Sox in which he didn’t allow an earned run over 4 2/3 innings.

Offensively, Steven Kwan has been Cleveland’s most consistent bat, leading the club with a .322 average. Though not known for power—he sits 81st in home runs and 70th in RBIs league-wide—he’s riding a four-game hitting streak and batting .333 over his last five, with a homer and five runs driven in. Kyle Manzardo has supplied the punch, pacing the Guardians with four homers and 11 RBIs.

Baltimore Orioles vs Cleveland Guardians head-to-head record