Primera A - Game Week 10 13 Sept 2026 - 19:10

Today's game between Once Caldas and Deportivo Cali will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 7:10 PM.

Once Caldas vs Deportivo Cali is available to watch live in the USA. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Once Caldas host Deportivo Cali in a Primera A fixture with both clubs needing points as the Colombian Clausura season gathers pace.

Once Caldas sit 10th in the Clausura standings under coach Hernan Herrera, and their recent form has been inconsistent. A cup win over Alianza FC is their most recent result, but a 2-0 league defeat to Chico FC before that underlines the work still to be done.

Deportivo Cali arrive under Rafael Dudamel having drawn 1-1 with Millonarios in their last league outing, though a 3-0 cup loss to Atletico Nacional earlier in the week casts a shadow over their preparations.

Cali have also had to contend with serious off-field distress. Midfielder Johan Martinez was assaulted and threatened at gunpoint by alleged supporters while travelling with family in Cali, an incident that drew swift condemnation from the club and has unsettled the squad.

Both sides are separated by just one place in the Clausura table, making this a fixture neither can afford to lose. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Once Caldas vs Deportivo Cali live.

How to watch Once Caldas vs Deportivo Cali with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Once Caldas are managed by Hernan Herrera, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Deportivo Cali head coach Rafael Dudamel also has no confirmed squad disruptions listed at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Once Caldas have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 cup win over Alianza FC, though that followed a 2-0 Primera A loss to Chico FC. Earlier in the run, they beat Fortaleza FC 2-1 away in the league and drew 1-1 with both Junior FC and CD Jaguares.

Deportivo Cali have managed one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 Primera A draw with Millonarios, and before that a 3-0 cup defeat to Atletico Nacional. Cali also lost 2-1 to Nacional in the league, with draws against Bucaramanga and Internacional de Bogota completing their recent record.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-2 win for Once Caldas, played in March 2026 with Deportivo Cali as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head encounters in the Primera A, Once Caldas hold the upper hand, with three wins to Cali's zero and one draw. The most one-sided result in that run was a 4-1 Once Caldas victory in September 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Once Caldas sit 10th while Deportivo Cali are placed 11th. In the Apertura standings, Once Caldas finished fifth and Cali ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Once Caldas vs Deportivo Cali today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: