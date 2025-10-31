How to watch Ole Miss vs South Carolina NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this Saturday, November 1, 2025, looking to keep their momentum rolling as they welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks (3-5) in a conference showdown.

Ole Miss heads into the weekend feeling good after a 34-26 win over Oklahoma, a performance that kept their SEC hopes very much alive. On the other sideline, South Carolina makes the trip still stinging from a tight 29-22 defeat to Alabama, where the Gamecocks showed fight but couldn’t quite finish the job.

Now, both squads enter with something to prove: the Rebels fighting to stay in the national conversation, and the Gamecocks trying to claw their way back into form as the season turns toward its final stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ole Miss vs South Carolina NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Ole Miss vs South Carolina: Date and kick-off time

The Rebels will take on the Gamecocks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Mississippi, USA.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Location Mississippi, USA

How to watch Ole Miss vs South Carolina on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Ole Miss vs South Carolina news & key players

Ole Miss Rebels team news

Senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss continues to be the heartbeat of the Ole Miss offense. He threw for 315 yards and a score in the Rebels’ last outing, while also adding mobility that defenses must respect — he sits at 1,864 passing yards, 376 rushing yards, and 14 total touchdowns on the season, with just one interception to his name.

Sophomore running back Kewan Lacy has been thunder to Chambliss’s lightning, piling up 696 yards and 12 touchdowns on 165 carries. The passing game spreads the wealth, but Harrison Wallace III has been the leading target with 26 catches for 464 yards and two TDs. Notably, five different Ole Miss receivers have topped the 300-yard mark, a testament to how well they share the ball.

This balanced attack is why Ole Miss is hanging 37.0 points per game and rolling up more than 430 yards of offense each week. Their defense has held up its end, too, allowing just 23.0 points and 317 total yards per game, particularly stout against the pass. One defensive storyline to monitor: cornerback Antonio Kite is listed as questionable heading into the matchup.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

Sophomore quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been steering the South Carolina offense, throwing for 1,356 yards with six touchdowns against three interceptions so far. He’s been efficient when settled, completing 63.2% of his passes and averaging just under eight yards per attempt.

His main outlets in the passing attack have been Vandrevius Jacobs — the sophomore wideout with 21 grabs for 343 yards and two scores — and junior receiver Nyck Harbor, who has hauled in 18 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, senior running back Rahsul Faison has been the steady hand, leading the team with 69 carries for 298 yards and three trips to the end zone.

The numbers tell the larger story for the Gamecocks. They’ve struggled to consistently move the ball, averaging just 20.4 points per game and sitting near the bottom nationally in total offense (302.1 yards per game). The passing game comes in at 195.0 yards per contest, while the run game has managed only 107.1 yards on average. Defensively, though, South Carolina has been far more competitive, giving up just 21.1 points and 335.1 yards per game — a unit that keeps them hanging around, even when the offense sputters. One key absence to note: starting guard Cason Henry is out.