How to watch today's Oldham vs Southend National League playoff final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the National League match between Oldham and Southend, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The stage is set for a blockbuster finish to the National League season this Sunday, as Oldham Athletic and Southend United lock horns at Wembley with a coveted place in the Football League up for grabs.

Both clubs, once staples of the EFL, have weathered their fair share of storms in recent years. But now, just one game separates them from a long-awaited return up the footballing ladder. While this may not have been the final most fans predicted, both teams have earned their place the hard way.

Oldham bulldozed their way through Halifax and then stunned title favourites York to secure a ticket to the capital. Southend, meanwhile, edged past Rochdale before holding their nerve in a dramatic shootout win over Forest Green Rovers to reach the grand finale.

Southend might hold the edge in head-to-head meetings this term, but Oldham have been consistent top-seven contenders and look well-drilled heading into the weekend.

Oldham vs Southend kick-off time

The match will be played at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 1, 2025, with kick-off at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Oldham team news

On the team front, Vimal Yoganathan, on loan from Barnsley, and wing-back Joe Pritchard—both on target in the win over York—are expected to keep their starting places. Former Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans, along with Norwich City youth product Dan Garner, adds top-tier pedigree to the Latics' midfield.

Defensively, Oldham are likely to stick with their trusted back three of Emmanuel Monthe, Charlie Raglan, and Reagan Ogle, who were rock-solid in the semi-final shutout at York.

Southend team news

For the Shrimpers, midfielder Oliver Coker may find his starting spot under threat after being subbed off early at Forest Green. Meanwhile, super sub Jack Bridge, who grabbed a vital goal to force penalties, is pushing hard for a place in the starting XI under the iconic Wembley arch.

