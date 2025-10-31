How to watch Ohio State vs Penn State NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions (3-4) to Ohio Stadium on Saturday for a Big Ten showdown that’s shaping up to be a tale of two seasons.

For Penn State, things have gone from bad to worse. The Nittany Lions dropped their fourth straight game last week, and for the second time in that stretch, it was by just a single point, falling 25-24 on the road to Iowa. That heartbreaking loss pushed them to 3-4 overall and 0-4 in conference play, as they once again saw a late lead slip through their fingers.

Ohio State, meanwhile, continues to roll. The Buckeyes dominated Wisconsin on the road last weekend, cementing their spot atop the national rankings. With that victory, Ohio State improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in Big Ten play, sitting just a half-game behind Indiana in the standings. The Buckeyes wasted no time asserting control against the Badgers, racing out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and never looking back as their defense stifled Wisconsin from start to finish.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ohio State vs Penn State NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State vs Penn State: Date and kick-off time

The Ohio State will take on Penn State in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Saturday, November 1, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Ohio Stadium Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State vs Penn State on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Ohio State vs Penn State news & key players

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

The Buckeyes’ offense continues to hum behind the poise and precision of freshman quarterback Julian Sayin. He’s been stellar, completing 156 of 195 passes for 1,872 yards, 19 touchdowns, and only three interceptions while adding a rushing score. Backups Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair have seen minimal action, though Kienholz has shown flashes with a passing and rushing touchdown.

Ohio State’s rushing attack is a true committee effort, with Bo Jackson (433 yards, 2 TD), CJ Donaldson (249 yards, 6 TD), and James Peoples (202 yards) all making meaningful contributions. When the Buckeyes go to the air, Sayin has no shortage of weapons. Jeremiah Smith leads the pack with 49 receptions for 602 yards and seven touchdowns, followed closely by Carnell Tate with 587 yards and six scores. Tight end Max Klare, along with Jackson and Brandon Inniss, have each topped 100 receiving yards this season.

On special teams, kicker Jayden Fielding has been rock-solid, nailing all 29 extra-point tries and eight of ten field goals, with a long of 38 yards. Backup Jackson Courville has been perfect on four extra points. Heading into the matchup, Ohio State remains relatively healthy, with no major injury concerns to report.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news

Penn State’s offense has had its ups and downs this season, and things took a big hit when quarterback Drew Allar went down with a leg injury against Northwestern, ending his year. Before the setback, Allar had been a steady presence under center, completing 103 of 159 passes for 1,100 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions while also contributing 172 rushing yards and a score. Freshman Ethan Grunkemeyer has seen limited snaps in relief, going 23-of-39 for 198 yards with a touchdown and two picks, plus a rushing score.

On the ground, Kaytron Allen has been the driving force for the Nittany Lions, racking up 612 yards and nine touchdowns on 98 carries. Nicholas Singleton has added another 274 yards and six scores, while Cam Wallace has chipped in with limited touches. Through the air, Trebor Pena leads the receiving corps with 23 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown. Kyron Hudson (218 yards, two TDs), Devonte Ross (255 yards, three TDs), and tight ends Luke Reynolds (213 yards) and Khalil Dinkins (115 yards, two TDs) have all been key contributors in the passing game. On special teams, Ryan Barker has been dependable, converting all 26 extra points and 11 of 12 field goals, including a long of 49 yards.