How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton are gearing up for a challenging away day as they travel to face a red-hot Nottingham Forest side in Saturday's Premier League showdown.

Forest have been one of the league's standout stories this campaign, amassing 57 points to sit comfortably in third place. Nuno Espirito Santo's men hold a five-point cushion over sixth-place Manchester City, and with a favorable run-in, a Champions League berth is now firmly within their grasp.

As for Everton, they've been one of the league's more enigmatic outfits since the turn of the year. Despite suffering just one defeat in their last 11 Premier League matches—posting a 4-6-1 record since January 19—the Toffees are still searching for a spark, having gone six games without a win.

The Merseyside club remains in the thick of a brutal stretch of fixtures. After falling to Bournemouth and earning a hard-fought draw against Arsenal, Sean Dyche's men now face in-form Forest before back-to-back clashes with Manchester City and Chelsea.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest continues to navigate a string of injury setbacks ahead of the weekend clash. Ola Aina is targeting a return later in April, while Chris Wood remains a major doubt for the Everton fixture, with a possible comeback date around April 11.

Few would have predicted Nottingham Forest’s meteoric rise this term, especially considering they narrowly avoided the drop last season. But under Nuno's guidance, the East Midlands club has turned heads and upset expectations.

The attacking trio of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Anthony Elanga, and Morgan Gibbs-White have been instrumental in their recent run of form. All three have been electric in the final third and could prove a real handful for an Everton side still searching for consistency.

Everton team news

On the other side, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is unlikely to feature for Everton until early May as he recovers from his latest setback.

Everton have also been dealt a significant blow with Orel Mangala ruled out for the rest of the campaign after suffering a serious ACL injury. Meanwhile, Jesper Lindstrøm remains unavailable, and no clear timeline has been set for his return.

