How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nottingham Forest could be on the verge of hiring their third manager of the season as Ange Postecoglou's tenure teeters on the edge ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date Saturday, October 18, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:30 pm BST / 7:30 am ET / 1:30 pm CET Venue The City Ground Location Nottingham, England

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be played at The City Ground in Nottingham, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm BST / 7:30 am ET / 4:30 am PT / 1:30 pm CET on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

In the Premier League showdown between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, the atmosphere is set for a thrilling contest. For those exploring ways to enhance their betting experience, redeeming the promo code offered by Caesars Sportsbook can unlock special promotions that add value to the betting action.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea online in the US - TV channels & live streams

The East Midlands side is floundering near the relegation zone, sitting 17th with a meager five points from six games. Postecoglou's arrival has failed to spark a turnaround, leaving the club in genuine danger of dropping out of the Premier League. His winless streak has now stretched to seven matches across all competitions (0W-2D-5L), making him the first permanent Forest manager in a century to go winless in his opening six league games. Owner Evangelos Marinakis, known for his short leash with managers, reportedly toyed with the idea of cutting ties during the October international break.

Chelsea, meanwhile, travel to the City Ground with renewed confidence under Enzo Maresca. The Blues snapped a two-game skid before the break with a dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool, a result that provided a timely morale boost. Maresca will be without the influential Palmer this weekend, meaning Fernandez is likely to keep his advanced role as Chelsea look to maintain momentum and extend their winning run.

READ MORE: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea Preview: Team news, tickets, live stream, odds and more

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network. Spanish-language commentary will be available on Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch and live stream Leeds United vs Tottenham worldwide

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, Prime Video Australia StanSport Canada DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo India JioHotstar Spain Movistar+, DAZN Netherlands, Denmark Viaplay South Africa SuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with streaming options available on Discovery+ and Prime Video.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while JioHotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Saturday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

Useful links