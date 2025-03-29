How to watch today's Norwich City vs West Brom EFL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EFL Championship match between Norwich City and West Brom, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of a four-game winless run, Norwich City will seek to keep their slim Championship play-off hopes alive when they welcome West Brom to Carrow Road on Saturday.

Meanwhile, eight points ahead of the hosts, West Brom is in a better position to secure a top-six finish.

However, while Norwich aim to return to winning ways following back-to-back losses against Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City, the Baggies have drawn thrice in the last six outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Norwich City vs West Brom online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the EFL Championship match between Norwich City and West Brom will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Norwich City vs West Brom kick-off time

Championship - Championship Carrow Road

The EFL Championship match between Norwich City and West Brom will be played at Carrow Road in Norwich, England.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, March 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Norwich City team news

First-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn is among Norwich's lengthy list of injury absentees, with George Long set to continue in between the sticks for the Canaries.

Shane Duffy and Jose Cordoba will be paired at center-back, as Ante Crnac, Borja Sainz and Josh Sargent are likely to form the front-three.

The likes of Lucien Mahovo, Matej Jurasek, Liam Gibbs, Gabriel Forsyth, Lewis Dobbin and Ben Chrisene are all unlikely to be available for selection here.

West Brom team news

Darnell Furlong will serve the final match of his three-match ban after the red card against QPR earlier this month. Fellow defender Semi Ajayi is sidelined with a hamstring injury, and while captain Jed Wallace nurses a calf problem, Josh Maja remains a major doubt due to a leg injury.

With Isaac Price even deployed as a right-back of late, Alex Mowatt and Adam Armstrong should continue to feature in the final third.

